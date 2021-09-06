Legendary musician King Sunny Ade was among those who graced Toyin Abraham’s birthday party and movie premiere event

After the night’s fun activities, a grateful Toyin gave a vote of thanks to the audience and specially appreciated the 74-year-old veteran

Toyin offered heartfelt prayers for KSA for honouring her with his presence and even accepting lesser than he charges for events

Actress Toyin Abraham received overwhelming support from industry colleagues on the occasion of her birthday party and premiere for The Ghost and the Tout Too.

Legendary musician, King Sunny Ade and his band, also showed up for the Nollywood movie star as they thrilled the audience with an energetic performance.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment a grateful Toyin mounted the stage to deliver a vote of thanks to everyone who showed up for her.

During the speech, Toyin took out some time to specially show appreciation to KSA for honouring her invite and gracing the event with his presence.

The actress went on her knees as she offered heartfelt prayers for the entertainer. Toyin also used the opportunity to disclose that KSA only charged her for instruments and didn’t request what outsiders would have paid to have him perform.

KSA, on the other hand, couldn’t help but pull off his cap and bow his head as the actress prayed for prosperity, good health among other good things for him.

She rounded off the special moment by calling on friends to join her on stage and spray money on the musician.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

The powerful moment between the actress and musician stirred reactions from members of the online community.

Read some of their comments below:

bankky_alaga said:

"What’s not to love about this woman."

mrturbine said:

"She is so sweet , May she also grow old under God’s wings & blessings."

creamie_nicole said:

"I too love this woman."

temmy.joseph said:

"I'm so emotional I'm happy for you from within... GOD just begin with you.. This is so nice to watch."

abidex0010 said:

"That is why the grace of God is upon you."

daddingtun said:

"Wow... when the young bless the old...the young nowadays na insult full thier mouth... this is nice to watch."

Toyin Abraham makes grand entrance at premiere with a horse

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham got Nigerians talking about her husband after a video of them hit the internet.

The video showed the actress' husband Kolawole Ajeyemi helping her to get to the red carpet at her movie premiere.

Toyin was donned in a glittering purple dress and surrounded by many as she made her entrance into the star-studded event on a horse.

Source: Legit