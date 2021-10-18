Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has made an interesting declaration about her age on social media

The movie star noted that she would not be adding this year to her age because she didn’t use it

This is coming after Tonto’s online spat with her ex-bestie, Bobrisky, her ex-bae, Kpokpogri and married dancer, Jane Mena

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has updated members of the online community about her life after being involved in series of controversial issues.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one noted that she would not be adding the year 2021 to her age.

Recall that the actress held a star-studded 36th birthday party in June 2021 that had top politicians including Rochas Okorocha in attendance.

Tonto Dikeh says she isn't adding year 2021 to her age. Photos: @tontolet.

Well, it appears Tonto is erasing every memory of that day from her life going by her social media post.

According to Tonto, she would not be adding this year to her age because she did not make use of it.

See her post below:

Social media users react

Legit.ng has gathered some of the comments from Tonto’s fans below:

Queeenesther_n:

“Me too .”

Mstaabz:

“I’ve not added the last 3yrs.”

Nurse_deo:

“Na last year pain me pass.”

Obia_nuju_:

“ there is Still hope for me to use my own.”

Interesting.

This is coming after Tonto’s name trended on social media for many months owing to different issues with others such as her ex-boyfriend, Kpokpogri, her ex-bestie, Bobrisky and married dancer, Jane Mena.

I never mess people up if they didn’t have it coming – Tonto Dikeh

After actress Tonto Dikeh revealed that her ex-lover Kpokpogri still has tapes of his intimate sessions with Jane Mena, everything took a new turn.

On Saturday, October 17, a controversial IG blog, Gistlover posted audio of Kpokpogri admitting to sleeping with Jane multiple times.

In a video the actress posted on her Instagram page, she was seen flaunting a car key as she laughed hysterically with another lady in the car.

The highlight of the video however was the moment Tonto said that she has never messed anyone up without them deserving it or not being aware.

