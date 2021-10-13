If you are a celebrity that likes controversy, you should endeavour to avoid Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh because she's got the strength to drag whoever crosses her path

Tonto has had a number of high-profile controversies with her ex-lovers Kpokpogri and Churchill as their love stories gone sour.

The actress is currently taking on dancer Jane Mena after slugging it out with Bobrisky in the dirty September face-off

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is known for her no-nonsense approach on social media, as she takes on whoever comes her way.

Tonto Dikeh has involved herself in a number of high-profile controversies with celebrities and her dirty fights with them make some of rising to celebrity status themself.

Legit.ng takes a look at 5 of his major controversies that dominated the social media space.

1. Tonto Dikeh vs Churchill Olakunle

The actress's high-profile marriage with Churchill Olakunle crashed after claims that he was having an affair with Rosy Meurer who he eventually married among other allegations of Tonto being a chain smoker.

When their marriage crashed it became a trending topic on social media with both ex-lovers throwing shades at each other and washing their dirty linens in public.

The crashed marriage of Churchill and Tonto produced a male child, Andre Omodayo who still stands as the bond that binds them.

2.Tonto Dikeh vs Kpokpogri

Tonto moved on from Churchill and entered a relationship with Prince Kpokpogri, everything was going smoothly and they always show love and affection until things went sour and became messy between them.

Tonto celebrated her breakup with Kpokpogri on social media and things got heated up from there.

Their failed relationship dominated the social media space with the ex-lovers threatening each other with DSS and lawsuits.

Tonto accused Kpokpogri of blackmail and having her properties in his possession, She also dragged other celebrities into the dirty fight and called Kpokpogri a serial cheater, who used and dumped plenty of women.

3.Tonto Dikeh vs Shade ladipo

When the going was good between Tonto and Kpokpogri and they flaunt their love on social media, controversial media personality Sade Ladipo advised her to keep her relationship private and learn from her failed marriage.

Shade bit more than she could chew as Tonto hit back at her with full venom.

Tonto blasted her that her opinion is not needed and she can take her motivational talks elsewhere.

4. Tonto Dikeh vs Bobrisky

Tonto and Bobrisky used to be besties everyone envy in the industry, they always serve their online fans with friendship goals before things went sour between them.

Bobrisky went hard on his former friend during her hard time with ex-lover Kpokpogri and mocked her with loads of other allegations.

The crossdresser also said Tonto is a pretender that will soon be exposed to fans that always hail her on social media.

Things were that way until the socialite took back his words and apologised to Tonto Dikeh.

5. Tonto Dikeh vs Jane Mena

The king of all Tonto Dikeh's controversy is her encounter with married dancer, Jane Mena whom she accused of having unreleased intimate tape with her ex-lover, Kpokpogri.

Tonto threatened to release the tap and Jane dared her to go ahead.

Things got messy between the two and Jane has sued Tonto with a N500 million lawsuit.

