Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, recently went online to bash unkind women as she made a case for men

The top film star noted that men also go through a lot as she noted that some women are witches

Oboli added that even though she is a sweet person, any woman who tries to maltreat her sons will see a lion

Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, recently spoke on the domestic violence some men also face in relationships.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the movie star explained that some men actually go through a lot because they deal with women who are ‘witches’.

Not stopping there, the actress noted that she is a mother of boys and she is the sweetest person. According to Omoni, her son’s girlfriends or wives will enjoy her immensely.

Omoni Oboli vows to deal with any lady who hurts her sons. Photos: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

However, the film star was quick to add that if any woman tries to hurt her sons, they will see a lion in her and it will shock them.

Omoni then advocated for an end to domestic and gender-based violence. See a screenshot of her post below:

Omoni Oboli condemns domestic violence against men. Photo: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Internet users share mixed reactions to Omoni Oboli’s post

Omoni’s post soon went viral on social media and fans had mixed reactions. Some of them noted that she only sounded the way she did because she had sons. Read some of their comments below:

Xom_mie:

“Your son shouldn’t hurt anyone too.”

Symply_rosanna:

“Dem don break one of her son heart .”

Kokoroabigail:

“Protect your son or sons but teach them values.”

Oluadebamowo:

“Omo! No lies detected o.”

Mriykegid:

“Woman wey get sense.”

_Derik_bennoits_dgaf_:

“Thanks for standing up for us! We are really going through a lot.”

Happy_sweetlife911:

“Na becux u born boys dat y u dey talk like dis so o.”

Omobosola15_:

“This is just the truth , Cus a woman in my area slapped her husband like 6 times straight up in my presence I was shocked, Funny enough this man walked away without retaliating. Women abuses men too.”

Hmm.

