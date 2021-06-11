Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, recently clocked 36 and hosted a birthday party with important personalities in attendance

The former governor of Imo state alongside other dignitaries graced the occasion going by clips shared on social media

Tonto’s bulging belly in the videos had fans speculating that she must be pregnant despite no word from the actress on it

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, clocked a new age on June 9, 2021, and the day was filled with pomp and pageantry.

The movie star started the day out with a spirit-filled prayer session with her birthday mate and popular singer, Dbanj, and also gifted him a lovely cake.

Tonto also hosted a big event to mark the occasion in Abuja and a number of dignitaries were in attendance such as Sotayo Gaga, Wale Jana, to name a few.

Tonto Dikeh hosted a star-studded party to mark her 36th birthday. Former governor Rochas Okorocha was in attendance. Photos: @tontolet.

Noticeable at the event was the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, who got up to give a special speech about the actress.

He described her as a daughter who had made the country very proud in the film industry. Okorocha also thanked people for coming out to celebrate with Tonto despite it not being the best times in the country.

See the video below:

See more clips from the birthday party below:

What's with the bulging stomach?

After videos from the event went viral on social media, a number of people congratulated the actress while others seemed concerned by Tonto’s bulging belly and assumed that she was pregnant.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Bennysouzamedia:

"Her stomach! Her body! If she's preg, her business!!!!!!"

Zackramatdaniya:

"Tommy looks likes she is under her first trimesters. "

_Princessroyale:

"Happiest birthday Tonto.❤️"

Certifiedboss_1:

"The bashing of politicians only happens online. Many Nigerians just want to be invited to the table to partake in the benefits and they're good."

Alibabaofcyprus:

"Fatherly love noni. "

Fay_vor1:

"She might just be bloated and hope you’ve flat tummy oh hmmm."

Iam_omah_:

"Womb watchers why na?"

Interesting.

Tonto Dikeh gifts birthday mate Sophia Momodu lovely cake

It appears Tonto Dikeh made sure to gift her birthday mates lovely cakes on their big day.

A day before Sophia's birthday, Tonto sent her a gift to celebrate her. Meanwhile, both women share the same birthday as Tonto clocked 36.

Sophia took to her Instagram Story to share a video showing the gift she got from the actress. In the video, a cake carton with lovely flowers in it was spotted. A sticker showing the cake was from the actress was seen by the side of the cake.

