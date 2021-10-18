The Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh drama has taken a completely new turn seeing as a popular dancer, Jane Mena, has been dragged into it

Tonto had earlier accused the dancer of having intimate sessions with her ex-lover, and new audio of Kpokpogri confessing to being intimate with the dancer multiple times emerged online

Kpokpogri and Jane Mena have become the topic of discussion and Tonto in a new video bragged about her influence

After actress Tonto Dikeh revealed that her ex-lover Kpokpogri still has tapes of his intimate sessions with Jane Mena, everything took a new turn.

On Saturday, October 17, a controversial IG blog, Gistlover posted audio of Kpokpogri admitting to sleeping with Jane multiple times.

Kpokpogri who was in a phone conversation with a female was heard saying that the mere thought of the dancer makes him ready down there despite the fact that it's been long they dated.

Tonto Dikeh reacts

In a video the actress posted on her Instagram page, she was seen flaunting a car key as she laughed hysterically with another lady in the car.

The highlight of the video however was the moment Tonto said that she has never messed anyone up without them deserving it or not being aware.

She also added that all she has in this world is her confidence and words and she will use them till she dies.

The lady in the car hyped her all through the video.

Jane Mena dares Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena, refused to back down on her case against the controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh.

In a lengthy post, the dancer shut down Tonto’s claims that she called her to beg and save her marriage.

Not stopping there, the dancer also dared the actress to release the audio recordings of the said call on her social media platforms.

According to Jane, she neither has Tonto’s contact nor has she met her in person.

