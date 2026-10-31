Burna Boy, Asisat Oshoala and Kenneth Omeruo’s 'For Everybody' film has won 15 awards at the 2026 w3 Awards, including Gold for Creator/Brand Collaboration

The Dave Meyers-directed campaign also secured 14 Silver Awards across categories covering music video production, cinematography, brand storytelling and sports entertainment

Produced by Sporty Studios in collaboration with RadicalMedia, the campaign brings together African and international music and sporting stars to celebrate African talent and culture

Burna Boy, Asisat Oshoala and Kenneth Omeruo’s For Everybody film has won 15 awards at the 2026 w3 Awards, including Gold in the Creator / Brand Collaboration category.

'For Everybody' campaign which features Burna Boy, Asisat Oshoala and Kenneth Omeruo, among others, bags multiple w3 awards.

Source: UGC

Directed by renowned music video director Dave Meyers, the film also secured 14 Silver Awards across categories including Music Video, Best Use of Cinematography, Brand Storytelling, Branded Content, and Sports and Entertainment.

Released in January 2026, the film brings together leading figures from music and sports to celebrate African talent, culture and ambition on the global stage.

The star-studded cast features Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy, alongside Oshoala, a six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year, and Omeruo, a former Nigerian international and Africa Cup of Nations winner.

Other personalities featured in the production include Spanish international Nico Williams, Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, former Ghana international Michael Essien, Kenyan football star Victor Wanyama and South African rugby star Cheslin Kolbe.

For Everybody is a campaign by Sporty Group, a global sports media, entertainment and technology company. Produced through its production arm, Sporty Studios, in collaboration with RadicalMedia, the project involved an international production team working across multiple locations.

Reacting to the w3 recognition, Elias Gallego, Sporty Group’s vice president of media, marketing and business development, said the campaign was designed to reflect the company's identity and values.

“When we released For Everybody, we wanted to create something that reflected who we are as a Group and what we believe in,” Gallego said.

Burna Boy stars in 'For Everybody' campaign that has now won 15 w3 awards. Credit:IG/burnaboygram.

Source: Instagram

He added that the recognition across storytelling, cinematography, music and sports demonstrated the strength of the collaboration behind the project.

The Gold award in the Creator / Brand Collaboration category recognises partnerships that demonstrate authentic creator integration and audience impact.

Meanwhile, another Nigerian podcast, Afrobeats Intelligence, hosted by Joey Akan and OkayAfrica also got a gold medal in the Video Podcast Series category while earning two silvers in the Belonging & Inclusion and Interview & Talk Show categories.

The w3 Awards celebrate excellence in digital content, creativity and online experiences. Entries are judged by a panel of industry professionals from organisations including Netflix, the Smithsonian and Apple.

Burna Boy shares big dreams for Nigerian football at Ballon d’Or Gala in London

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Grammy-winning Afrobeats superstar, Damini Ogulu, otherwise known as Burna Boy, made history at the 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony held at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, 2026 as he presented the Sócrates Award to Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka.

This year's ceremony marked a significant departure from tradition, with organisers relocating it from Paris to London to honour the 70th anniversary of England's Stanley Matthews winning the inaugural Ballon d'Or in 1956.

The Nigerian singer Burna Boy also spoke about his football academy in Nigeria and shared his dreams and aspirations for Nigerian football.

Source: Legit.ng