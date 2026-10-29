Australia's Department of Home Affairs has announced an increase in the age eligibility for the Working Holiday visa starting 1 July 2026

The change affects passport holders from four specific countries, expanding who qualifies for the programme

Australia also flagged that Working Holiday Maker visa processing times have risen to an average of three months due to record demand

Australia has expanded age eligibility for its Working Holiday visa, allowing older applicants from four countries to join the programme starting 1 July 2026.

The country's Department of Home Affairs confirmed that passport holders from the four countries can now apply for the Working Holiday (subclass 417) visa up to the age of 35, inclusive. Previously, the upper age limit for these nationalities sat lower. Eligible applicants may submit their applications up until 11:59 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time on the day before their 36th birthday.

Australia publishes the age limit for working holiday visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia: Countries affected by new age limit

The four nationalities now eligible under the revised age threshold are:

1. Cyprus

2. Finland

3. Germany

4. Republic of Korea

The change means that citizens of these countries have a broader window in which to take advantage of one of Australia's most popular temporary visa options, which allows young people to live and work in the country for an extended period.

Processing times climb, demand hits record highs

Alongside the eligibility update, the Department of Home Affairs also flagged a significant shift in how long applicants should expect to wait for a decision. With the number of Working Holiday Makers currently at a record level, authorities say they are adjusting processing timeframes to manage the volume of applications sustainably.

The average processing time is now expected to sit at around three months. The Department noted that published processing times serve as a guide only, reflecting recently decided applications rather than a guarantee of how long any individual case will take.

Applicants can track the status of their submissions, upload supporting documents, and respond to official requests through ImmiAccount, Australia's online immigration portal.

Read the full update from Australia's Department of Home Affairs.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia announced the allocation of 12 countries whose citizens qualify for permanent residence.

Australia: Age limit for subclass 192 visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its Pacific Engagement visa (subclass 192), including the age limit and ballot process for Pacific Island and Timor-Leste citizens seeking permanent residence.

Applicants must be aged 18 to 46 when they apply, but even meeting that requirement does not guarantee a place: they must first be selected in a ballot before they can submit a visa application.

Source: Legit.ng