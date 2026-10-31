Olaiya Igwe has publicly honoured veteran actress Peju Ogunmola at a recent event, describing her as a senior to many people in the movie industry

The actor removed his cap while showering accolades on Peju, stressing that the respect he has for her is unmatched

Olaiya explained that Peju's seniority in the theatre profession goes beyond age, noting that even some older industry veterans are junior to her professionally

Veteran Nollywood actor Olaiya Igwe has publicly demonstrated his respect for actress Peju Ogunmola, explaining why he holds her in particularly high regard in the movie industry.

The actor made the remarks at a recent event, where a video of him paying tribute to his colleague began circulating online.

Olaiya Igwe removes his cap and praises Peju Ogunmola. Photos: @pejuogunmola/@olaiyaigwe/IG.

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Olaiya removed his cap as he spoke about the actress, praising her position and contributions to the theatre profession.

His gesture accompanied a strong declaration about the special place she occupies in his estimation.

Olaiya Igwe explains why Peju Ogunmola is special

Speaking at the event, the actor made it clear that the respect he has for Peju is different from what he gives other people in the industry.

He said:

“The respect I’ll give Peju Ogunmola in theatre world, I can not give anyone else. Peju is a senior to all of us in this profession, even to a lot of elders that are older than her.”

Olaiya's statement suggested that professional seniority and experience deserve recognition beyond a person's age.

Watch the X video of Olaiya Igwe praising Peju Ogunmola here:

Reactions trail Olaiya Igwe's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@sirT1991 stated:

"Not only acting she’s the voice behind several songs in the celluloid films produced by Major producers like Ade-Love, Baba Sala and the other major producers of that generation"

@reminderblogg noted:

"My mother told me about the Ogunmola family back in the days, she told me how the young Yomi and Peju Ogunmola traveled with their father from town to town... Performing in theaters"

@AkinbusolaO wrote:

"You can't possibly not love Peju Ogunmola with that her voice almost sounding like a soft squeal."

Olaiya Igwe says the respect he has for Peju is different from what he gives other people in the industry. Photo: @olaiyaigwe/IG.

Source: Instagram

Why Olaiya Igwe prostrated to MC Oluomo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olaiya Igwe became a beneficiary of former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) MC Oluomo's benevolence.

A video showed the emotional moment Oluomo gifted the actor a new Benz. Olaiya, who was surprised by the gift, ran to catch up with Oluomo, fell to the floor in prostration, and rolled around.

Source: Legit.ng