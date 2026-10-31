Victor Osimhen scored in the 12th minute as Galatasaray thrashed Konyaspor 4-0 in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday, October 30

Osimhen had already found the net but stepped aside to let teammate Rafael Leao take a penalty late in the second half

Leao broke his Galatasaray goal drought from the spot and publicly thanked Osimhen after the match for the generous gesture

Victor Osimhen capped a remarkable week with a goal and a generous act as Galatasaray beat Konyaspor 4-0 away in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday, October 30, with the Nigerian forward giving up a penalty so his teammate Rafael Leao could open his account for the club.

Osimhen put Galatasaray ahead in the 12th minute, scoring his ninth league goal of the season.

Victor Osimhen offered Rafael Leao a penalty to help the Portugal winger score his first goal for Galatasaray. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

As seen on X, the strike came just one day after he and his partner, Stefanie Ladewig, welcomed their second daughter, named Liora Audrey.

Galatasaray marked the occasion with a social media post on Thursday congratulating the couple and wishing their newborn a long, healthy and happy life.

The couple's first daughter, Hailey, was born in October 2022. Ladewig, a Cameroonian-German fashion model and influencer, began dating the 27-year-old while he was still at German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in 2019.

Osimhen in blistering form

Osimhen carried his momentum from Monday into the Konyaspor fixture, having scored twice in Galatasaray's derby victory over city rivals Fenerbahce earlier that week.

Yunus Akgün doubled the lead for Galatasaray in the 28th minute, and Aleksey Batrakov made it three just four minutes into the second half in the 49th.

The result keeps Galatasaray firmly in the title conversation.

Osimhen offers penalty to Leao

With the game already well in hand, Galatasaray won a penalty in the 55th minute.

Osimhen, who had already scored, had the chance to add a second but instead handed the ball to Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, who converted to make it 4-0.

The goal was Leao's first for Galatasaray since he joined the Turkish champions on transfer deadline day from AC Milan during the summer window.

Speaking after the final whistle, Leao opened up about how much the moment meant to him and about Osimhen's role in making it happen, Le Marca Sports reports.

"I'm very grateful to him [Osimhen]. He knows how much I struggled for that goal," Leao said.

He also revealed the conversation the pair had before the match:

"Yesterday, Osimhen had his second child. So I told him this: you need to score 2 goals today. He scored the first one, but during the penalty, he gave the ball to me. We have a great group."

Leao will now look to carry his form into European competition, with Galatasaray set to face VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Osimhen reacts after netting for Galatasaray

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s two-goal display that secured Galatasaray’s 2-1 derby win over Fenerbahce and lifted the club to the top of the Turkish Super League.

The victory came after Osimhen faced criticism from some fans, but he made his commitment clear: “I will give everything for this club.”

Source: Legit.ng