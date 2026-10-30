Uruguay requires foreign workers to present specific documents before they can obtain a working visa to live and work in the country

Applicants must submit materials ranging from a valid passport to an employment letter issued by a company based in Uruguay

The country gives new arrivals a 30-day window from their entry date to begin the residency application process

Uruguay has outlined the key documents that foreign nationals must present when applying for a working visa, with requirements covering both identity and employment details.

The South American country accepts applications for either temporary or permanent residency, and foreign workers have 30 days from the date they enter Uruguay to begin the residency application process.

Uruguay work visa applicants must submit a valid passport, application form, and photograph. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Documents needed for a Uruguay work visa

Applicants are required to submit the following:

1. A valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining beyond the date of arrival, and in good condition

2. One passport-size photograph measuring 5 x 5 cm

3. A completed and signed application form

4. A letter of employment issued by the applicant's company in Uruguay

The passport validity requirement is a standard condition that many countries apply to visa applicants, ensuring that the travel document does not expire during the intended period of stay.

Residency options available to applicants

Uruguay offers two residency pathways, temporary and permanent, and the length of stay permitted will depend on which category an applicant pursues.

The 30-day window granted after arrival is intended to give new entrants enough time to gather any remaining documents and submit their residency application to the relevant authority.

Foreign nationals considering Uruguay as a work destination are advised to confirm their documents are complete and in order before travelling, as the 30-day processing window begins from the moment they enter the country.

Uruguay launches temporary residency process

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uruguay has introduced a fast-track residency pathway designed to attract skilled foreign workers, with the country's investment promotion agency, Uruguay XXI, leading the initiative.

Source: Legit.ng