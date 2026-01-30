An audio recording allegedly involving Femi Adebayo’s wife surfaced online, sparking fresh controversy in their marital saga

The leaked audio contains threats against Femi Adebayo’s reputation and family amid an ongoing personal dispute.

Actress Olatoun Olanrewaju released the audio to clear her name after accusing her former friend of betrayal and false claims

Fresh drama has erupted in Nollywood following the leak of an audio recording allegedly involving Femi Adebayo’s wife and actress Olatoun Olanrewaju.

The controversy took a new turn after Olatoun shared an audio conversation between herself and her friend, identified as Iyana Aladuke, who is said to be Femi Adebayo’s wife.

Fresh audio fuels controversy as Femi Adebayo’s wife speaks on breaking his family. Credit: @femiadebayo

In the leaked recording, Iyana is heard making shocking statements about plans to damage Femi Adebayo’s reputation and family amid their ongoing marital issues.

In the audio, Iyana reportedly vowed to destroy the name Femi Adebayo is trying to protect and even made disturbing comments about his father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, despite warning Iyana against such actions, she later learned from various sources that Iyana.

She also claimed she was plotting to bring down Femi Adebayo’s Instagram page, which she described as something he values deeply, so he could “feel the heat.”

According to the conversation, Iyana said ruining his online presence was the least of what she intended to do, adding that she could go as far as making a film about the family if pushed further.

Reacting to the leak, Olatoun broke her silence with a lengthy statement, accusing Iyana of betrayal and spreading false narratives about her. She clarified that she had taken Iyana to church to pray, not to a shrine as had been alleged.

Olatoun expressed frustration that her actions were being twisted into a story allegedly used to blackmail Femi Adebayo into returning home. She claimed that, despite warning Iyana against such actions, she later learned from various sources that Iyana was being accused of taking her friend to a shrine.

“I took you to church to pray, and you used that to build a lie to blackmail him,” Olatoun said, adding that her name had been damaged in the process. She explained that releasing the audio was the only way she could defend herself and clear her name.

Listen to the two audio clips below:

Listen to the second recording here:

How netizens reacted to Femi Adebayo's wife's alleged audio

ideraoluwaekundayo saidL

"Sebi is because you knew you want to put ur phone on record dat is why you cautioned urself either 😮ishhhh."

aderayoaaishah said:

"U push her to say those words and caution urself because u re recording."

adeniji_wande said:

"Hmm aiye le ooo. You are only watching your own words because you know you are recording the conversation. You are equally a bad friend. Why didn’t you try to stop the conversation? Instead, you were there, fueling her to say more."

agbekebaby5 said:

"Clearly, her friend was leading her on to talk while she talked less. Repeating questions to get Iyanaladuke to say more. It was all PLANNED!! Ore o dale!!!! Your shame will come and it will be worse. Go marry her husband now, eke ibidun."

therealfunmilola said:

"I no go ever get friends for life....my children are my friends."

backup_kemzclothing_acessories said:

I LOVE THE COMMENTS, THIS GIRL IS THE REAL PROBLEM OF THEIR MARRIAGE 🙌."

awwe44323 said:

"Aren't you ashamed of yourself? You recorded what she was saying to you because you were waiting for the right moment to use it against her. People call it a receipt, but this is utterly disgraceful! How could you treat your fellow woman in such a cruel and heartless manner? Many of us say things in anger that we don't truly mean.

"Did it really harm anyone? Has she seen someone to take her to a herbalist or a church to curse her husband's name? She was simply venting her frustrations—saying things she never truly believed, just trying to find someone to listen or sympathise with. Instead of recording her and using her vulnerability against her, why didn't you advise her to calm down and rethink her words? Why did you think it was right to document her outburst and then support it by sharing? Did you introduce them together? Why not be compassionate and tell her that what she really needed was prayer and support? I'm truly ashamed of you. I am deeply disappointed that you believed what you did was justified. I don't have the right to judge your intentions, but honestly, this is going too far. You went behind her back, told her husband what she said, and then released it to the world. Omo, you are evil and mean—kai."

lagosgirl_cakes said:

"No wonder na when I stop to dey report my husband to anybody I get peace."

richardcole756 said:

"Until she provides evidence to counter these claims, anyone supporting her is capable of harming their partner. I was supporting her before and rooting for them to get back, at this point, I’m beyond shocked with things coming out of her mouth! Looks can be deceptive indeed."

sissy_funmi said:

"How do you people that record your friends sleep at night 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️."

Femi Adebayo’s wife trends as new audio accusees her. Credit: @femiadaebayosalami/@iyanaladuke

