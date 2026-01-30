Olatoun claimed a major fallout occurred in October 2024 on a movie set where Iyan Aladuke allegedly did "unspeakable things" to her husband

The actress accused Femi’s wife of planning to tarnish the actor’s image by claiming he used the "glory" of his children and colleagues

Olatoun released several call voice notes and WhatsApp chats, alleging that Sanusi used her as a "police" to monitor the actor’s activities

Nollywood actress Olatoun Olanrewaju has lashed out at Omotayo Sanusi, popularly known as Iyan Aladuke, the estranged wife of actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo.

She made several weighty allegations, claiming she was falsely blamed for marital issues she did not create.

Olatoun said she had endured months of emotional distress, alleging that Iyan Aladuke pushed damaging narratives about her while hiding the truth.

Olatoun claims Iyan Aladuke allegedly did "unspeakable things" to Femi Adebayo on a movie set. Photos: @femiadebayosalami/@olatoun_olarenwaju/IG.

Source: Instagram

“You’ve taken too much from me. I constantly cry and wish I never met you,” the actress wrote, daring her accuser to publicly admit her own actions.

She maintained that she never had any romantic or sexual involvement with Femi Adebayo, stressing that she had known him strictly as a mentor and senior colleague long before his marriage.

According to Olatoun, their relationship started after Iyan Aladuke reached out to her via Instagram DM in 2023.

She said they bonded over parenting challenges, particularly raising children with special needs, and she treated her as family.

To back her claims, Olatoun released several call voice notes and WhatsApp chats, alleging that Sanusi used her as a "police" to monitor the actor’s activities on movie locations.

The actress further alleged that things escalated during the filming of Jagun Jagun 2 in October 2024.

She claimed that Iyan Aladuke allegedly humiliated her husband on set, an incident she said marked the beginning of the marital breakdown.

Olatoun said she tried to mediate and restore peace, but alleged that her efforts were ignored.

“She told me he would never know peace. I warned her repeatedly,” she added.

Olatoun claimed that Iyan Aladuke planned to use her name to spread lies that would damage Femi Adebayo’s image, including spiritual accusations and claims of diabolical practices.

She said the situation became real when Femi reportedly called her, confused by rumours he had heard involving her name.

“That was when I knew you believed I wouldn’t speak,” she said.

This is not the first time the two women have clashed publicly. In 2025, during the peak of her marital crisis, Iyan Aladuke had accused Olatoun of destroying her home, describing the betrayal as painful.

The tension returned to public view days after reports emerged that Iyan Aladuke’s popular eatery in Yaba was sealed by armed personnel over an alleged unpaid bank loan, adding another layer to the unfolding drama.

Read her post below:

Listen to the voice notes here:

Femi Adebayo has been at loggerheads with wife, Omotayo Sanusi. Photo: @femiadebayosalami/IG.

Source: Instagram

Iyanaladuke's friend speaks on her marital crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Monmarttkids, a friend of Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife, Iyanaladuke, reacted to the messy saga trailing her friend.

In a post shared on her official business page, Monmarttkids recounted how her friend, Iyanaladuke, struggled and made frantic efforts to ensure her marriage did not fall apart.

According to her, Iyanaladuke loved Femi Adebayo deeply and pleaded with people to help save the marriage. She added that the caterer even sent influential individuals to beg the actor in a bid to preserve the union.

Source: Legit.ng