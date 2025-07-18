Former American president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama made waves online following the man’ s appearance on the woman’s podcast show

Legit.ng reports that there have been divorce rumours about the couple, which Barrack subtly squashed it on the show

Following that, the lovebirds engaged in a romantic 14-question section that revealed details of their long-standing relationship

Former US President Barack Obama made a surprise appearance on wife Michelle Obama’s podcast show IMO anchored with actor Craig Robinson.

The show, which was aired on Wednesday, July 16, saw the couple address divorce rumours after intense speculation and online gossip.

Barack Obama and wife Michelle reveal details about their love life. Credit: @imopodcast

Source: Instagram

Apparently on the show, the lovebirds engaged in a 14 playful question-and-answer section that revealed the dynamics and balance in their relationship.

The viral clip disclosed that Barrack apologises first after a fight and that Michelle was the stubborn one in their marriage.

The lovey-dovey footage also revealed that Barrack was the bigger baby when sick and that Michelle was the funny one in their relationship.

When asked who said "I love you" first, Barrack chose himself, but Michelle insisted on pointing to herself, and eventually pointed to both of them, eliciting emotions from their fans.

Watch the video below:

How fans reacted to Barack Obama, wife’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fanninpam4 wrote:

"Who should move back into the White House?"

kahlin_m said:

"The thought of Barack grumpy in the morning is making me laugh so hard."

ebony_injections said:

"Can y’all just buy a country so we can come live with y’all."

vgsgrl777 said:

"A normal, kind, intelligent, and happy couple in the White House... I miss that soooooo much!!!"

savvydesigns_chi said:

"Who wanted to cry after bc you missss themmm🥺🥺😍."

kristinbauer said:

"Such a great couple that they basically agreed on all - so they know each other well."

homewithcollin wrote:

"❤️❤️ geez I miss these two being our stewards and beacons of hope."

ceejayev said:

"OH MY GOD, THIS LIFELONG CONSERVATIVE MISSES YOU BOTH!!!!!!!!!!!! 💕."

brendam00700 said:

"Beautiful couple! They know each other so well. Many couples have no idea about some of these questions."

deojie_hair said:

"If a whole former America 🇺🇸 president can do a TikTok challenge 🙌who am I to be camera shy to advertise my business 👩‍💼 aww such a beautiful couple."

kristi.beegeesmama wrote:

"Oh how I miss them. It’s almost gut wrenching to see them with what’s happening to our country right now...."

violetadclr wrote:

"I’m a 🇵🇪 🇨🇦 citizen….. and I’m just wanted to say we all miss you both. I still can’t understand how your country has chosen something sooooooo different. It’s so unbelievable."

Michelle Engage hosts husband Barrack Obama on her podcast show. Credit: @michelleobama

Source: Getty Images

Michelle Obama shades Barack again

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Michelle Obama said she’s relieved she didn’t have a son, claiming he would have turned out like Barack.

The former First Lady made the remark about her husband on the podcast with her brother Craig and Angie Martinez.

Social media users interpreted the statement as a subtle swipe amid ongoing divorce speculations.

