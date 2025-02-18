Eric Chelle has set his sights on emerging young talents, aiming to build a youthful squad that will take the team to new heights in the future

The Super Eagles gaffer is set to give 9 young players playing across Europe an opportunity to serve their motherland

The 49-year-old has given a surprise call to Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy to help add a level of maturity

Eric Chelle has reportedly compiled an exciting list of young talents he is considering for future national team call-ups.

This strategic decision is part of his plan to rejuvenate the squad with fresh, dynamic players who can form the core of the Super Eagles in the years ahead.

Many of the names on the list are emerging stars, signalling a new direction for the Super Eagles.

Nigerians are early waiting for the Super Eagles coach to release his provisional list ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March. Photo by: FADEL SENNA.

Source: Getty Images

A new generation of talent

Coach Chelle’s focus on youth development reflects his proactive approach to building a team that is both competitive and sustainable for the future.

According to ScoreNigeria, the likes of Ethan Nwaneri, George Ilenikhena, and Victor Udoh are top prospects on Chelle’s radar.

Nwaneri, a 17-year-old winger from Arsenal, is already making waves in Europe. His inclusion would mark a significant step in bringing in younger, more energetic players to the national team.

The Nigeria-eligible has been compared to Lionel Messi per BBC.

TNT Sports pundit Joe Cole was full of praise for Ethan Nwaneri, comparing the 17-year-old to Lionel Messi following his standout performance in Arsenal's 2-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. He said via Eurosports:

"He's a strong little thing. You can't mark him because he can go both ways," Cole said on TNT Sports. "These touches he produces in and around the box, I don't want to say it, but it's like Messi.

"I don't want to put any more pressure on the kid's shoulders, I'm sure he'll deal with it. He plays with such confidence and he's a beautiful player.

Ilenikhena, who is just 18 and plays as a striker for AS Monaco, is another exciting prospect per BBC.

His impressive form in France has caught the attention of Chelle, who believes Ilenikhena has the potential to make an impact at the international level.

Similarly, Southampton’s 19-year-old winger, Victor Udoh, is also being closely watched. His impressive skills on the wing make him an exciting prospect for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria gets more striking options

In addition to the young wingers, there are also promising strikers on Chelle’s radar.

Ahmed Abdullahi, a 20-year-old striker from Sunderland, is known for his clinical finishing and work rate.

His development in the English Championship could provide the Super Eagles with another powerful attacking option.

Meanwhile, Kazeem Olaigbe, a 22-year-old winger for Rennes, also presents a strong case for inclusion with his speed and flair on the field.

Midfield mastery with new faces

The midfield is an area where Coach Chelle is looking to strengthen with new blood.

Players like Ebenezer Akinsanmiro from Inter Milan and Tino Anjorin from Empoli are high on the list of potential call-ups.

Akinsanmiro, at 20, is already establishing himself as a capable midfielder in Serie A, and his technical skills and vision could provide the Super Eagles with greater depth in the middle of the park.

Anjorin, who is 23, has also been impressive for Empoli and could be an asset for Chelle as he seeks to bring more creativity and stability to the Super Eagles midfield.

New faces to replace old guard

Some of the names on Chelle’s list will need to go through the formal process of changing their international eligibility to represent Nigeria.

This could be a crucial step for the team, as the arrival of these dual-national players could help elevate the Super Eagles’ competitiveness on the global stage.

One notable player in this category is Chuba Akpom, the new striker at Lille per OneFootball.

Akpom has already made a name for himself in the European leagues and has switched his international allegiance to Nigeria after years of playing for England.

His addition to the squad could provide the Super Eagles with a much-needed boost in their attacking options.

Josh Maja, a 24-year-old striker at West Bromwich Albion, is another player that Chelle is keen on reintegrating into the national fold.

Maja, who has already been capped once by the Super Eagles, has been working hard to regain his spot in the national team, and Chelle is considering giving him another chance.

Potential call-up for Jacob Murphy

In a surprising development, Coach Chelle has also expressed interest in Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy.

While Murphy, 29, has not been a regular for the Super Eagles, his Nigerian heritage could make him a valuable addition to the squad.

His experience in the Premier League with Newcastle could help add a level of maturity to the team, especially with the younger players being integrated into the squad.

Chelle’s vision for Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle visited some important players in Europe ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With Chelle’s clear focus on blending youth and experience, the future of the Super Eagles looks promising.

The next few months will be crucial as these potential players begin to make their mark on the national team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng