JAMB clarified that the adjusted UTME 2026 timetable for weekday sessions was extended to include Saturday examinations

The board issued the update to ensure uniform scheduling and reduce confusion among candidates nationwide

Candidates were advised to follow the revised timetable closely to avoid missing their examination sessions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has issued a fresh update regarding the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination schedule, clarifying adjustments for candidates across all examination days.

In a fresh notice shared via its official communication channel on X, the board informed candidates that recent changes made to the timetable for weekday sessions will also apply to those scheduled for Saturday examinations.

JAMB has further clarified the adjusted UTME 2026 timetable for weekday sessions. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

Clarification on adjusted UTME timetable

According to the board, the revised schedule earlier announced for Monday to Thursday sessions should be treated as the standard format for all candidates, regardless of their assigned examination day.

“Dear Candidates, kindly note that the newly adjusted 2026 UTME timetable for Monday to Thursday examination sessions is also applicable to examination schedules for Saturday. Thank you.”

The update is expected to guide candidates in planning their arrival time and preparation ahead of their examination date.

JAMB urged all registered candidates to pay close attention to the revised timetable to avoid confusion or lateness at their centres.

The board has continued to roll out updates in line with efforts to ensure a smooth conduct of the examination nationwide.

Candidates are also encouraged to regularly check official channels for further announcements as the examination period progresses.

JAMB clarified that the adjusted UTME 2026 timetable for weekday sessions also applied to Saturday exams. Photo: JAMB

Source: UGC

JAMB announces adjustment to exam timetable

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB has announced a revision to the timetable for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

According to the new schedule announced in a post on its official X page, candidates will sit in four sessions daily. From Monday to Thursday, session 1 begins at 8.30am and ends at 10.30am, while session 2 runs from 11.00am to 1.00pm. Session 3 is scheduled from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, and session 4 takes place from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

Candidates are expected to arrive earlier, with reporting times set at 7.00am for the first session, 9.00am for the second, 11.00am for the third, and 2.00pm for the final session.

JAMB: 23 banned items in UTME halls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released a strict list of items banned from the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination halls.

Candidates were advised to comply fully with the guidelines to avoid disqualification on examination day.

According to the board in its 2026 UTME manual, only an HB pencil and a copy of the examination slip would be permitted into the Computer-Based Test centres. Any candidate found with unauthorised materials would not be allowed to sit for the exam.

JAMB announces start of 2026 UTME

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB fixed January 26 as the start date for the sale of application forms for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry admissions into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The announcement was contained in a photostatement signed by the Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, and published on the Board’s official X handle on Tuesday, January 13.

According to the statement, the exercise covers admissions for the 2026/2027 academic session.

UTME 2026: JAMB releases registration guidelines

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released detailed guidelines for the registration of candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Prospective candidates were required to have a National Identification Number (NIN), an email address, among others.

Legit.ng reports that the JAMB 2026 UTME form was on sale from Friday, January 31, 2026, till Saturday, March 8, 2026

Source: Legit.ng