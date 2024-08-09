Reality show star, Angel Smith, has traded words with a troll who reacted after she mourned late TikToker Area Mama

The former housemate had sympathised with the late crossdresser's family over his death in an emotional tweet

A troll slammed her for identifying with a cross dresser as the person thoroughly slammed her over her sympathy tweet

Former housemate, Angel Smith, has clashed with a troll who reacted to her condolence message after Abuja Tiktoker, Area Mama, passed on.

Legit.ng has reported that Smith had made a tweet to sympathise with the family of the late cross dresser, who died on August 7, 2024. She also slammed critics of the deceased over his lifestyle.

In a post on X, a troll known as troll001 called the reality star a “mumu”. The person noted that Angel would not be relevant if not that she went for the Big Brother Naija show.

Angel replies troll

Reacting to the call-out, the former housemate thrashed the troll. She noted that the person can never level up to her if the person sees her in real life.

Angel Smith advised the troll to think about his or her life and make money so that the person will not constitute a nuisance online.

Recall that other celebrities including Verydarkman also reacted to the death of the cross dresser. He offered to help the police by giving some hints about how to apprehend the killer of the deceased.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Angel Smith tweet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the exchange of words between the reality star and troll. Here are some of the comments below:

@Observe3D:

"Don’t u think killing someone bcus of their sexual preferences is inhumane?"

@ONY_231:

"This one just Dey find who go reply am. Nah guys now come de jobless pass! All these small small boys wey no Dey stay one place."

@FortunateM77261:

"See how hungry you look u no go find food choop first before u come n insult someone that can feed you and your whole generation Ewu."

@QuenBobosello:

"You mumu, is your mama who brought an animal like and call it human being ekuke."

@g_kufre:

"You wear your stupidity like a badge of honour."

@Vuyothedreamer1:

"You will always remain a troll. You're such a miserable phool. You have no substance. Rest."

@NechelisticB:

"That trolI is are very stupîd.

