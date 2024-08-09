Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus’ exchange of words with an online troll has caught the attention netizens

The movie star posted a series of new photos on her page, and a netizen reacted to them by sharing her thoughts

Badmus was not pleased with what the lady had to say, and her heated response soon trended online

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus and an online troll’s recent exchange of words is trending on social media.

It all started after the movie star took to her social media page to share new photos of herself.

Fans react to Eniola Badmus' new photos. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, Eniola Badmus rocked a lilac-coloured gym wear paired with white sneakers and a slick-back hairstyle. The movie star displayed different poses in the photos posted online.

However, an Instagram user, Juliet Wendy, did not seem too pleased with Badmus’ photos. She took to the comment section to claim that the actress always looked tacky.

Eniola Badmus claps back at troll

Eniola Badmus wasted no time in responding to the negative comment about her photos. The movie star likened herself to the lady’s mother.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus and troll’s exchange

Eniola Badmus’ exchange with the online troll drew even more attention to her photos. Netizens shared their thoughts about it. Read what some of them had to say below:

soljas_of_lagos:

“Heavy editing, almost looks unrecognizable.”

nene_george:

“But why she looks so different in this picture, I can barely recognize her. Looking like younger version of Dorathy Bachor😳.”

Nonso_ekun:

“She don delete am from her post 😂😂.”

Chiomajupadim_lionqueen:

“She did not lie, what's going on behind the burst area? But the Ezi? Wow 😮.”

tingles_ng:

“Maami, please reduce the editing fa😩.”

B.chine:

“I swear I thought it was someone else.”

michaelt2626:

“Whatever you do pls don’t offend Nigerians e get why 😂.”

badgalci04:

“What manner of editing is this? I saw this babe on Sunday @ transcorp and she looked nothing like this 😂 at least 20 lbs bigger . Nawa o.”

jarvis_olamide:

“That editing ain’t giving at all 😂.”

Victoriaheadstart:

“Now her innocent mother has been abused.”

Georgina Onuoha knocks Eniola Badmus for arresting TikToker

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha accused her colleague Eniola Badmus of detaining and intimidating the influencer who defamed her.

A Tiktoker named Ego asserted that Eniola was a professional pimp. She added that she had once connected an acquaintance of hers with a wealthy man.

In response to her colleague's actions, Georgina Onuoha stated that the Tiktoker should have been prosecuted for defamation instead of being arrested. She stated that defamation was not a crime that necessitated an arrest.

Source: Legit.ng