Singer Simi has made her grievance known to a lady who criticised her new song after sharing a clip of it with her fans

The lady known as Zeebaby on social media asked Simi to switch it up and change her sound a bit after she heard the song

In response, Simi took her to the gallows and noted that she did not force her song on anyone while asking her to go after her favourites

Nigerian singer, Simi, is not taking it easy with a critic who lashed out at her effort and talent. The singer had given her fans a sneak peek of her new song and the lady known as Zeebaby made her observation known.

She said the 'Duduke' crooner should switch up a bit and change her sound. In response, the singer who had a grill last year noted that she didn't force her music on anyone.

“Your Tired FeedbackSimi replies troll of her music. Photo credit @simplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi advises lady

In her response, the talented singer who doesn't like to addressed ma mentioned that Zeebaby should listen to her favorites and stop hearing her songs.

Simi also noted that she doesn't like everybody so no one should tell her not everybody would like her.

Simi asks Zeebaby questions

Simi asked to know what exactly was wrong with her sound and music. She further asked the lady to tell her ten songs she had put out so they could both dissect them together.

She sarcastically asked to be helped and directed.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the Simi's response

Netizens have reacted to the response Simi gave the lady. Here are some of the comments below:

@chris_okagbue:

"Last sentence For the culture my dear."

@trish_igbokwe:

"They shouldn't drive her to depression oh. Please leave her like that. She is still making her money. Her voice, sound, genre, music is beautiful."

@iamkosi_so:

"The last slide pls if you come for me, it's your daddy I will face. I love you Simi."

@abeniolathemua:

"For the culture, me I love her response Abeg!!"

@kidwalksapparels:

"Very soothing and therapeutic voice...the person should go and listen to salawa abeni abeg."

@seyeneotu:

"I love this!!! You guys forget that artists are humane beings with feelings and you don’t see how much work goes into creating. Simi has been consistent for years, serving us good music. If you don’t like her songs, there are thousands of other artists. Let’s be kinder Abeg!!!"

@bettyjb_:

"Where is Unku ayo, (the one dragging Seyi law), wo me I want to hire him to respond to any simi slander o,Unku ayo, gbera dide."

@amina_minaah:

"She should change her sound because her voice is sweet and soothing ? If you’re pressed , enter studio."

@abimboladasola:

"You no like Simi what do you like zazuua, when they say that some of you are not expose you will be angry , like Simi said if you don’t like her genre of music go and listen to the one you liked."

Simi says Adekunle Gold was her fan

Legit.ng had reported that Simi had shared some exciting details on how she met her husband, AG Baby.

While discussing her career as a gospel singer, she noted that her man had always been her fan.

She mentioned that she had a gospel album in the early 2000s which stunned many after she sang one of her Christian songs.

Source: Legit.ng