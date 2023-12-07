Simi has made her grievance known to those who respect her so much and call her ma

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko better known as Simi has addressed people who respect her so much and cannot call her by her name.

In a video, she made and posted on Instagram, the mother of one warned those in the habit of showing her too much respect.

Simi says people should stop calling her “Ma”. Photo credit @simplysimi

Source: Instagram

She said they should call her name or address her as "sir" instead of addressing her as "ma".

Simi says people have been calling her ma since she was 20

In the video, the 'Duduke' crooner who released the French version a few years ago noted that the respect people have been according to her started when she clocked 20.

She made it known in the Instagram post that she is still very young and appreciates all her fans but they should stop calling her "ma".

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Simi

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the singer where she said people should stop calling her ma. Here are some of the comments below.

@mz_lilydave:

"Ma should actually be used for only one’s mother… ma’am is the one to use as a sign of respect."

@tiernyolalere:

"Me neither makes me feel OLD and odd abeg… ma wo."

@olumegbonabiodun:

"I think say na only me ooo."

@seraphy01:

"That's the truth Simi."

@hanny_odey:

"Noted ma sorry Sir

@star_fineyy:

"Mummy lagbaja unko."

@dollar_marley_20:

"Nah your money them Dey calll ma."

@_laolu:

"And sum pipu will be crying for it ."

@osebenee:

"So no be only me no like this “ma” you can call me anything, but you see ma and sir oh larwd I don’t like it."

@babayflyyy:

"Okay maaaa."

Source: Legit.ng