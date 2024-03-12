Rita Dominic has opened up on why she left the movie industry in 2001 and how she relocated abroad to work

According to her, she was a caregiver while aboard but Genevieve Nnaji called her and said that she gave her contact to some movie producer

It was after she was called that she thought of returning to Nigerian and the movie industry which launched her into limelight

Nollywood screen goddess, Rita Dominic, has recounted how she left the movie industry a few years ago and relocated abroad.

The thespian who had a classy wedding in the UK in 2022 mentioned that in 2021, it was a dark period of her life when she had to quit her acting career.

The actress who was banned from the industry had relocated to go and work as a caregiver in an adult home. She also noted that she worked with people with special needs.

Dominic says Genevieve encouraged her

While giving her speech to a group of women at the Women of Valour in Ghana, she explained that her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji, was the one who encouraged her to return to Nigeria.

Dominic mentioned that Nnaji gave her number to some producers and she called her to inform her about it. She also encouraged her not to give up on her dream.

Dominic says she took care of her parents

The actress stated that she didn't see working as caregiver as a setback because she took care of her parents when they were sick.

She also noted that taking care of old people brought joy to her heart.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed what Dominic said about her life. Here are some of the comments below:

@jennie__vee:

"I just keep loving this woman everyday."

@teiyimalenare:

"Bless her . She has been through a lot. Can't judge a book by it's cover."

@officialfavourabraham':

"God bless you for not neglecting your parents. The reward from God is huge. As for those that doesn't care about there parents, do now, before is too late. When they are gone without caring for them, the regret is for ever."

@nuelababe2:

"Caring for others has a way of healing you from inside out. Love you Rita."

@glitz_on_heelz:

"Choose your friends wisely."

"She can do no wrong in my eye."

"She can do no wrong in my eye."

"Wow."

"Wow."

@yes_iam_lin:

"Knowing when to do what you need to do to achieve a particular goal is called wisdom."

@brbsextoysnigeria:

"It’s such a beautiful thing to be vulnerable."

@prettyfacejaimi:

"My love, we are too much alike."

Rita Dominic shares why she married late

Legit.ng had reported that Dominic made a striking revelation about her herself and her marriage on Joy TV.

According to her, she waited for so long before she got married despite the numerous suitors that were disturbing her.

She noted that the best thing that can happen to anyone who is going into marriage is to have peace and happiness.

