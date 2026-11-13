JAMB published a video on Friday, November 13, 2026, outlining the eligibility requirements candidates must meet before registering for the 2027 UTME

The board urged prospective candidates to review the criteria carefully and make informed decisions before beginning their registration

Nigerians reacted to the announcement, raising concerns about the age cut-off date and subject credit requirements under the current rules

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released a video explaining the eligibility requirements candidates must satisfy before registering for the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB urged prospective candidates to watch a video carefully and use the information to prepare adequately for the examination cycle ahead.

JAMB urges UTME candidates to review the requirements and follow it's official channels for accurate updates. Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a video posted on JAMB's official X account, @jamb_hq on Friday, November 13, 2026.

"Before proceeding with your registration, it is important to understand the eligibility requirements and ensure you meet the necessary criteria," the board wrote in the post. "Watch, take note and stay informed."

JAMB added that candidates should follow its official communication channels for accurate updates going forward.

Reactions to JAMB's 2027 UTME video

The announcement drew quick responses from Nigerians, with several candidates and education stakeholders using the comments section to raise specific concerns about the eligibility rules.

@danvowa addressed the board directly, asking whether the age eligibility cut-off could be moved:

"Greetings, please can be eligibility be extended to 16 years by December 31st. Thank you. I can testify we have enough information on Jamb and I trust this will be looked into."

@DoziesCOA questioned the consistency of the current age policy, writing:

"See as u ppl are speaking 4rm both sides of ur mouth. Eligibility is 16 yrs by Sep 30. This is Nov & admissions is still on & will continue till Dec. Why not conclude admissions by Sep 30 since that's the age cutoff. U're just cheating those that will be 16 by Dec."

@kessy2026 also appealed for a change to the age requirement:

"Please, we are pleading, let the eligibility date of birth be extended to December 2026. Ejooor." In a separate comment, the same user asked: "Good morning jamb. Does it mean that awaiting results will not be considered?"

@Ies_global1, representing an education organisation, raised a concern about mathematics requirements, noting that a credit pass in maths is not compulsory for arts and humanities courses at several universities:

"For example UNN and UNIBEN Law don't need maths credit only a minimum of a pass... so I believe this should be emphatic in your announce."

@AEluaka8066 asked about access to registration centres, saying: "Good morning. Can this be done in every state now. I'm in Delta State."

Watch the original JAMB post on eligibility requirements for the 2027 UTME below:

JAMB releases new guide for 2027 UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released a new episode of its JAMB Explained video series targeting candidates preparing for the 2027 UTME.

The board warned that choosing the wrong subject combination could affect a candidate's eligibility for their preferred course.

UTME candidates were directed to verify approved subject requirements before completing their 2027 UTME registration.

Source: Legit.ng