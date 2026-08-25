The Federal Government announced new rules on how secondary schools must prepare and submit Continuous Assessment records for WAEC and NECO examinations

Students will receive unique Examination Learners' Identity Numbers linked to their National Identification Numbers under the new framework

Schools that submit fraudulent CA records or breach examination rules risk suspension or blacklisting under the new enforcement measures

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has rolled out new national guidelines covering how secondary schools manage, submit, and protect students' Continuous Assessment (CA) records, with the changes taking effect from the 2026/2027 academic session.

The Federal Ministry of Information said the policy is part of broader efforts to protect the integrity of Nigeria's examination system.

FG introduces stricter Continuous Assessment rules for WAEC and NECO candidates. Photo credit: Nony and Sons

Source: Facebook

The ministry added that the policy will improve how education data is managed, and reduce opportunities for malpractice in public examinations conducted by bodies including WAEC, NECO, and NBAIS.

Fixed submission windows for CA records

A central feature of the new guidelines is a mandatory timetable for when schools must submit CA records.

First-term results must be submitted in January, second-term records in April, and third-term records in August. Schools will no longer have the freedom to upload assessment data at their own convenience.

The government says the fixed schedule is designed to improve consistency and make it harder for anyone to create or alter records after the fact.

By tying submissions to specific periods, authorities can more easily identify when data was entered and whether it matches the original assessment period.

Unique identity numbers, record portability

The government is also assigning each candidate a unique Examination Learners' Identity Number, which will be linked to their National Identification Number (NIN).

The system is intended to create a reliable connection between a learner and their academic history, making it harder to duplicate records or misrepresent candidates.

Importantly, the new framework also addresses what happens when students change schools. Rather than leaving records with the institution where assessments were completed, the system is designed so that CA records follow the learner digitally.

Parents whose children transfer between schools should therefore find that academic history is preserved, rather than lost in the process.

Penalties for non-compliance

The guidelines come with enforcement teeth. Schools found to have submitted fraudulent CA records, misrepresented candidates, or committed examination malpractice face sanctions including suspension or blacklisting.

The government is treating CA submissions as part of a controlled national data system, not routine administrative paperwork.

Part of wider examination reform drive

The CA guidelines sit within a larger reform agenda. In January 2026, the government announced measures including stronger question randomisation and stricter supervision of public examinations.

By May 2026, the Federal Ministry of Information reported that NECO's shift to Computer-Based Examinations had already contributed to a drop in malpractice cases, with the government setting a target of eliminating examination fraud by 2027.

For students and parents, the immediate priority is accuracy. Names, dates of birth, and identification details held by schools should be verified.

Parents are also advised to keep copies of key academic documents and flag any errors to school administrators promptly.

New CA guidelines for WAEC and NECO aim to curb examination fraud. Photo credit: WAEC

Source: Facebook

How to download your WASSCE certificate online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the West African Examinations Council announced that 2026 WASSCE certificates for school candidates are now accessible on its Digital Certificate Platform.

WAEC said candidates can view, download, and share their certificates via the official website or a dedicated mobile app on the Google Play Store.

The certificate platform is separate from the result-checking portal, and institutions can also use it to verify candidates' credentials.

Source: Legit.ng