FUTA Graduates 256 First-Class Students at 37th Convocation Ceremony

• 256 students out of 3,039 graduating students at FUTA earned first-class degrees at the institution's 37th convocation

• Vice-Chancellor Prof. Adenike Oladiji revealed the breakdown at a press conference ahead of the ceremony scheduled for next week

• Oladiji also disclosed that over 7,000 FUTA students have so far benefited from the federal government's NELFUND scheme

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) will award first-class degrees to 256 students at its 37th convocation ceremony, out of a total of 3,039 graduates set to receive first degrees.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Adenike Oladiji announced the figures on Friday at a press conference held ahead of the ceremony, which is scheduled for next week. She said 2,152 of the graduating students are male, while 887 are female.

FUTA prepares to graduate 3,039 first-degree students at its 37th convocation ceremony. Photo credit: FUTA

Source: UGC

FUTA degree classification breakdown

Giving a full breakdown, Oladiji said: "Out of 3,039 that would graduate from this university, 256 students finished with first class, second class (upper division) – 1,717, while a total of 964 finished with second class (lower division) and 102 with third class."

She described the outgoing students as products of deliberate academic work and personal growth. "These graduates represent the outcome of sustained academic engagement, practical learning, research and personal development. Our responsibility has been to provide them with the knowledge, skills and intellectual discipline required to compete effectively, contribute to their communities and create solutions wherever their careers may take them," she said.

Oladiji added that FUTA's approach to education was designed to go beyond certificate acquisition. The university, she said, was pushing entrepreneurship training, research exposure, and innovation-focused learning to produce graduates who could create jobs rather than only seek them.

"We are equally committed to ensuring that a FUTA education goes beyond the acquisition of certificates. Through entrepreneurship education, practical training, research exposure and innovation-driven learning, we continue to encourage students to become creative thinkers, responsible professionals and potential employers of labour," she said.

NELFUND reaches over 7,000 FUTA students

The vice-chancellor also confirmed that FUTA has become one of the universities where the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme has had a significant reach. More than 7,000 students at the institution have already accessed the fund, with more in the process of enrolling.

"As of today, talking about NELFUND, over 7,000 students of the Federal University of Technology have benefited from NELFUND, and we have many more students that are trying to enrol also to be on NELFUND. This is an initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that I think is working," she said.

On the university's academic direction, Oladiji said FUTA remains focused on keeping its programmes aligned with industry needs and national development goals, particularly in areas such as technology, agriculture, manufacturing, environmental management and digital services.

FUTA courses and admission requirements

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) is a top-choice federal government-owned university located in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. FUTA offers various courses designed to equip students with cutting-edge skills. Knowing FUTA courses and admission requirements is a prerequisite for a smooth application process if you plan to join the institution.

Source: Legit.ng