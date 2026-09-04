WAEC Nigeria head Amos Dangut said no question paper leaked during the 2026 WASSCE examinations held earlier this year

Dangut linked the controversy over candidates' results to resistance from those who previously profited from examination fraud

Late school registrations, nationwide protests over kidnappings, and insecurity also disrupted the conduct of the 2026 WASSCE

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos State - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has pushed back against criticism of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Legit.ng reports that WAEC announced the release of the 2026 WASSCE School Candidates' results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, via its official X handle.

"Late registrations, protests, and insecurity disrupt 2026 WASSCE despite no leaks.". Photo credit: /@olatunji_Godson

Source: Twitter

About 1.96 million candidates from over 24,200 secondary schools across Nigeria sat the examination this year.

Amos Dangut, head of WAEC's Nigerian office, said no question paper was leaked and that technical problems did not affect either the conduct or the results of the examination.

As reported by TheCable, Dangut made the remarks on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at a monthly dialogue organised by the Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN).

The session was themed "One-on-One with WAEC HNO: Addressing Concerns over WASSCE Results, Other Matters."

Some school owners and stakeholders had questioned the results published in August, arguing that many candidates performed below their known academic level.

Why WAEC results dropped

Dangut attributed part of the controversy to those who benefited from examination fraud.

He said the council's new measures, including computer-based testing, randomisation, and serialisation of question papers, had made it significantly harder to cheat.

"This very year, 2026, I can confidently tell the whole world that the WAEC examination did not leak," he said.

He added that the rate of examination malpractice fell from 9.7 per cent in 2025 to 8.59 per cent in 2026, a drop of 1.1 percentage points. He said this decline had hurt individuals and platforms that previously made money from examination fraud.

"The cyber rogue websites, cyber cafes that engage in fraudulent activities or malpractice, they did not thrive. So they were angered," Dangut said.

"They are part of the aggrieved people that are also fuelling this unnecessary controversy."

He also acknowledged that the tighter environment would naturally affect the scores of candidates who previously relied on malpractice to pass.

"Because many people who have been used to thriving well, doing well in an environment that allows growth of malpractice will not have that opportunity again," he said.

Registration delays, insecurity disrupted exams

Beyond malpractice concerns, Dangut cited late school registrations as a significant logistical problem.

Schools that were supposed to complete registration by December 2025 did not finish the process until April 2026, forcing WAEC to begin printing examination materials only after the examination had already started.

"It was when the examination actually started that WAEC had to now go to the press to start printing,"

He added that the Federal Minister of Education had to intervene before schools complied with registration requirements.

Insecurity also played a role. Dangut said a nationwide protest in May over the kidnapping of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State caused supervisors to abandon their posts on at least one examination day.

"On that very day, the supervisors had down tools. They said they were not going to hold the exam. And before we could salvage the situation, it was late for some of the schools," he said.

Dangut warned that unless stakeholders adapted to WAEC's new systems, "we will continue to have issues which are surmountable."

Dangut links the controversy over results to the loss of profits from examination fraud and security issues. Photo credit: WAEC

Source: Facebook

JAMB, WAEC introduce one-time WASSCE verification fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB and WAEC jointly announced a new arrangement requiring candidates to pay N4,000 only once to verify their WASSCE results

Under the new policy, tertiary institutions must use verified results supplied by JAMB and cannot demand additional verification payments from candidates.

The two bodies said candidates can complete the verification process from home through the JAMB Verification Service platform.

Source: Legit.ng