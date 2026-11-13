Nigerian comedian Carter Efe caught on camera reacting to a Tinubu 2027 campaign balloon drifting in the Lagos lagoon near Third Mainland Bridge

The video of the giant inflatable, bearing the president's image and APC colours, circulated widely on X on November 13

Nigerians online questioned the cost of campaign materials as the balloon floated freely in the public waterway

Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe had quite the reaction after spotting a large President Bola Tinubu 2027 re-election campaign balloon floating loose in the Lagos lagoon, right beneath the Third Mainland Bridge.

A short video that spread across X on November 13 shows the oversized inflatable drifting in the water alongside the bridge.

Carter Efe reacts as Tinubu takes his 2027 presidential campaign to Lagos lagoon. Photo: carterefe/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The balloon carried Tinubu's image, the All Progressives Congress party colours, and bold 2027 campaign branding.

Carter Efe's on-camera response as he noticed it from his vehicle became the highlight of the clip for many viewers.

Large inflatable balloons and outdoor campaign displays have been part of the early push by the APC and Tinubu's support base ahead of the 2027 general elections, with Lagos among the cities where such materials have been deployed prominently.

The Third Mainland Bridge, one of the city's most heavily trafficked transport corridors, gave the balloon maximum visibility, just not in the way campaign teams would have intended.

Watch Carter Efe speak about the campaign balloons in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Carter Efe's video

The video quickly drew commentary online, with many Nigerians turning their attention to what the balloon's misadventure said about campaign spending.

@teeedope3488 joked:

"They want to campaign for river queen 😹🤡"

@duchess_april wrote:

"Saw it yesterday too, na so I shout. Big fooling o 😂😂"

@biodun_thomas quipped:

"Mammy water self go vote na 😂😂😂😂😂"

@SammyG125 commented:

"This people are just wasting our money"

@tunde_3 said:

"Lolsss this campaign this year too get levels and people dy suffer"

@PublicVTV added:

"Carter's reaction make the video sweeter 🤣"

Carter Efe's reaction to Tinubu's 2027 campaign balloon in Lagos lagoon sparks attention. Photo: carterefe/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng