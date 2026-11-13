NERSI beneficiaries can contact their payment providers through official channels when helplines fail or withdrawals are delayed

Keep transaction records and check eligibility through official channels before assuming a payment has been cancelled

Beware of fake agents: NERSI charges no fees, and beneficiaries should never share PINs, one-time passwords or BVNs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians experiencing delays, failed withdrawals or unanswered enquiries over the Federal Government's N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant may need alternative ways to seek assistance when official helplines are unreachable.

For beneficiaries awaiting payment notifications or struggling to access funds, repeated unsuccessful calls can create uncertainty, particularly when there is no clear timeline for resolving complaints.

How to alert NERSI for FG's N50,000 grant as the payment deadline nears. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, an unanswered helpline does not necessarily mean a beneficiary has lost eligibility or that a payment has been cancelled.

There are several steps applicants can take to document their concerns, contact their payment providers and seek clarification without relying entirely on telephone support.

Contact your payment service provider

Beneficiaries who received payment notifications through participating financial service providers should first contact the provider associated with their wallet.

Providers identified in connection with the programme include OPay, Moniepoint, MoMo Payment Service Bank, ALAT and NairaGram.

Customers can use the official customer support channels available through their provider's mobile application or verified website.

Complaints involving failed withdrawals, inaccessible wallets or missing transaction records should be directed to the provider responsible for the account.

Submit complaints through official websites

Where telephone support is unavailable, beneficiaries can check whether the relevant government agency or payment provider offers an official online complaints form.

A written complaint should clearly explain the problem, including when it occurred, the payment provider involved, and any reference number already issued.

Applicants should avoid submitting sensitive banking information through unverified websites or links circulated on social media.

Use alternative customer service numbers

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has published contact numbers for beneficiaries experiencing payment-related difficulties.

These include:

ALAT by Wema: 0803 900 3700

MoMo PSB: 671 or 0803 106 7100

NairaGram: 0201 330 0880 or 0201 330 0881

OPay: 0700 888 8328 or 0201 888 8328

Moniepoint: Contact support through its official application or website.

The programme's dedicated helpline remains 0700-022-2222.

The government advises beneficiaries to direct payment and wallet complaints to their providers, while questions about selection and programme administration should go to NERSI support.

Keep evidence of failed transactions

Beneficiaries should retain relevant SMS notifications, transaction references, complaint numbers and screenshots showing failed transactions.

These records can help customer service representatives investigate problems without requiring applicants to repeat their complaints.

Where an initial complaint remains unresolved, beneficiaries can request escalation through their provider's established customer service process.

They should also record the dates of previous enquiries and any responses received.

Check payment status before complaining

Not every delayed payment indicates a failed transaction.

The government says beneficiaries are selected through the National Social Register and verified identity records, with notifications sent through approved providers.

Individuals who have not received confirmation should check their eligibility using the official channels rather than assume that funds have been withheld.

The Ministry also warns that no individual can influence beneficiary selection or guarantee payment.

Beware of fake complaint agents

Beneficiaries should be particularly cautious of individuals claiming they can resolve delayed payments for a fee.

NERSI does not require registration payments, processing charges or payments to agents.

How to alert FG to receive your N50,000 payment: Helplines emails and others. Credit: Anadolu/Credit

Source: Getty Images

Applicants should never disclose their PINs, one-time passwords or Bank Verification Numbers to anyone claiming to represent the programme.

For verified updates, beneficiaries can consult the official NERSI information portal.

Although provider support channels offer alternatives for payment complaints, the Ministry has not confirmed a separate NERSI-specific online complaint portal or guaranteed resolution timeframe.

Types of SMS beneficiaries may receive

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians awaiting the Federal Government’s N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant have been advised to pay attention to the different text message notifications associated with the payment process.

The programme, designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable households facing rising living costs, uses digital payment providers to communicate with selected beneficiaries and facilitate disbursements.

DISCLAIMER: This post is for informational purposes only. Legit.ng does not process applications. Do not share your bank details, BVN, NIN, or other personal information in the comments.

Source: Legit.ng