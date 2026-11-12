Cross River State is disbursing N50,000 each to about 29,400 vulnerable residents across all 196 wards under its Social Investment Programme

Ogun State began rolling out its own cash initiative in early November 2026, starting from Sagamu before expanding to other areas

The Federal Government also runs a separate N50,000 cash transfer scheme that states help implement alongside their own programmes

Beyond the Federal Government's national cash transfer programme, a number of Nigerian states have launched or are actively running their own social investment schemes to support residents living in poverty.

The Federal Government operates a cash transfer programme that pays N50,000 to vulnerable and low-income Nigerians. States across the country serve as implementing partners for this scheme, helping to identify eligible beneficiaries and distribute funds at the local level. The programme targets households that fall below a defined welfare threshold and forms the backbone of Nigeria's broader social protection efforts.

Nigerian governors are doing cash transfers to vulnerable people Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Cross River state

Cross River State is one of the most active states running a parallel, state-funded scheme. The state government is currently disbursing N50,000 to about 29,400 vulnerable residents under its Social Investment Programme. The initiative covers all 196 wards in the state and combines conditional cash transfers with start-up support for skilled individuals who can use the funds to build or grow a small business.

Ogun state

Ogun State began rolling out its own social investment cash initiative in early November 2026. The scheme started in Sagamu and is set to expand to other parts of the state. The launch signals a growing effort by state governments to supplement federal transfers with locally managed support for their most vulnerable residents.

Lagos state

Lagos State maintains ongoing social assistance through programmes such as Eko Cares, which includes welfare support and can involve direct cash transfers to eligible residents. However, a comprehensive public breakdown of Lagos's fully independent, state-only cash transfer activities is not available in a single official record, as much of the state's social protection work remains tied to the broader federal framework.

While these examples show a rising trend of state-level social investment, most Nigerian states continue to rely primarily on the federal structure to reach vulnerable residents, with independent state-funded schemes still relatively limited in number.

GH begins N50,000 cash transfer to vulnerable and low-income Nigerians Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng