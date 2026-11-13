DStv will phase out 10 older decoder models from January 2027, with all affected devices losing channels by September

MultiChoice says channels and features will disappear gradually, and is offering South African subscribers a cheaper replacement decoder

No Nigerian deadline has been announced; subscribers should check their decoder model with MultiChoice Nigeria before buying a replacement

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv has announced plans to phase out 10 older decoder models, warning affected subscribers that they could lose access to their favourite television channels unless they upgrade to compatible devices.

The pay-TV operator said the transition would begin on January 1, 2027, when affected decoders would gradually lose access to selected channels.

DStv phases out 10 decoder models, asks subscribers to upgrade fast. Credit: MultiChoice.

Source: Getty Images

By September 1, 2027, the outdated devices will no longer receive any DStv channels.

The announcement, communicated to affected customers in South Africa, comes as MultiChoice upgrades its satellite broadcasting infrastructure to improve picture quality, reliability and service delivery.

However, the company has not confirmed whether the same deadlines will apply to Nigerian subscribers, according to MyBroadband report.

DStv lists 10 affected decoder models

According to the broadcaster, the affected decoders have become incompatible with its upgraded satellite technology.

The 10 models scheduled for replacement are:

DSD1110 DSD1131 DSD1132 DSD720 DSD910 DSD933 DSD990 DV1 (Dual View 1) PVR3000 (PVR 1) MCDSD

MultiChoice explained that some of these devices were discontinued more than two decades ago and can no longer support modern broadcasting requirements.

The company advised affected subscribers to replace their decoders early to avoid interruptions to sports, movies, entertainment and other programmes.

DStv explains when channels will disappear

MultiChoice clarified that subscribers using affected decoders would not lose all their channels immediately on January 1, 2027.

Instead, the company will gradually withdraw channels and certain functions before the final shutdown in September.

Subscribers can obtain compatible devices through authorised MultiChoice service centres, accredited installers and participating retailers.

MultiChoice announces cheaper replacement decoders

To encourage upgrades, DStv has introduced a limited-time promotional offer in South Africa, reducing the price of its HD Single View decoder from R460 to R199.

The broadcaster previously adjusted prices for its Model 10S decoder, which cost R499 without installation and R799 with installation in January 2026.

These prices are in South African rand and should not be mistaken for Nigerian decoder prices.

What Nigerian DStv subscribers should know

The development comes as Canal+, MultiChoice's new owner, pursues a strategy to expand its subscriber base across Africa.

The French media group plans to reduce entry costs through hardware subsidies, expand distribution networks and strengthen marketing.

For Nigerian subscribers, the immediate concern is whether similar decoder upgrades will become necessary locally.

Customers using older DStv devices can check their decoder model and contact MultiChoice Nigeria for confirmation before purchasing replacements.

The company has yet to announce a corresponding Nigerian replacement deadline.

DStv secures rights to new sports tournament

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv subscribers across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, are set to gain access to a new international sporting event following a broadcast rights agreement secured by MultiChoice's parent company, Canal+.

The French media giant has acquired multi-territory broadcasting rights to the inaugural ICONS Cup South Africa, a golf tournament bringing together prominent athletes from different sporting disciplines.

Source: Legit.ng