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"Highest CGPA in the University of Ibadan": First Class Graduate Claims, Shares His Results Online
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"Highest CGPA in the University of Ibadan": First Class Graduate Claims, Shares His Results Online

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • Abdullah Ishola Hammed, a fresh Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate, shared his first-class results on X on November 12, 2026
  • Hammed claimed that he finished with the highest CGPA at the University of Ibadan (UI), scoring 3.97 out of a possible 4.0 points
  • According to Hammed, he also took home the Overall Best Graduating Student award for the Faculty of Technology at UI

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Abdullah Ishola Hammed, a fresh graduate of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Ibadan, sparked a wave of reactions online after sharing his remarkable academic results on X on November 12, 2026.

Posting under the handle @abdulVerse_X, Hammed announced that he graduated with a first-class honours degree, recording a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.97 out of 4.0.

University of Ibadan graduate claims he got the highest CGPA in the institution, displays his results online
A UI graduate claims he finished with the highest CGPA in the institution. Photo credit: @abdulVerse_X
Source: Twitter

He also claimed the title of Overall Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Technology, alongside what he described as the highest CGPA in the entire University of Ibadan.

Read also

University of Ibadan law student graduates with best result in faculty, shares her CGPA

However, his highest CGPA claim could not be confirmed at the time of this report.

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Abdullah Hammed's journey at UI

In his post, Hammed reflected warmly on his time at the institution, writing that he "had some wonderful times here" at the University of Ibadan.

The two celebratory photos and his result sheet he shared alongside the announcement quickly drew attention from fellow students, well-wishers, and those with a few questions of their own.

His achievement is particularly notable within Nigeria's engineering space, where first-class graduates remain relatively rare, and a near-perfect CGPA is rarer still.

The University of Ibadan, one of Nigeria's oldest and most respected universities, uses a 4.0 grading scale, making Hammed's 3.97 an exceptional result by any measure.

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to UI graduate's result

The post drew a mix of congratulations, curiosity, and a little friendly debate from those who spotted the announcement online.

@AstonKgen said:

"Congratulations! Allahuma Barik."

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@http_leeyah said:

"Congratulationssssss, but how do y'all do it??😭😭 Please if you can, share tips. I'm resuming next year as an economics student.😭"

@footballcourtIN said:

"Congratulations broski. But Thomas from physics have 3.98."

Legit.ng reported that a UI law student had graduated with the best result in her faculty and shared her CGPA.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UI graduate displayed the brand she built while in school.

UI graduate obsessed with first class shares CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UI graduate obsessed with first-class cried out over her CGPA.

She made the post days after she graduated from the prestigious university, sharing details of her CGPA from the 100 level.

Bukola Olanrewaju shared that almost every student dreams of finishing their academic programme with a first-class degree, and she had the same dream.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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University Of IbadanNigerian YouthsNigerian Universities
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