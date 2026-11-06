ASUU's University of Ibadan Chapter held a congress where 11 students received scholarship cheques worth a combined N1.1 million

Only 11 of 56 applicants qualified for the award, which was funded by ASUU's national body, the UI chapter, and a personal contribution from a professor

One recipient said she was not expecting the award and urged fellow students to prioritise their academics

Ibadan, Oyo State - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan (UI) Chapter, has awarded scholarships worth N1.1 million to 11 indigent students at the university, with funding drawn from three separate sources within the union.

Legit.ng reports that the cheques were presented at a congress where Dr Tayo Ajibade, Vice Chairman of ASUU's University of Ibadan Chapter, stood in for the chapter's Chairman, Dr Adefemi Afolabi. Dr Ajibade said 56 students had applied for the support, but only 11 met the eligibility criteria.

ASUU University of Ibadan Chapter awards N1.1 million in scholarships to 11 indigent students to support their education. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

UI: How the scholarship was structured

Two students received N200,000 each, funded by the ASUU National Body. Five others got N100,000 each from the University of Ibadan chapter, while Professor Tajudeen Akanji of the same university personally financed four additional awards of N50,000 each.

Dr Ajibade said the initiative reflects a broader directive from ASUU's national body for all chapters to provide financial support to students from low-income backgrounds.

"Our union has recognised that the best gift that you can give to anyone is education. We are aware of the challenges in our society because we realise that a lot of our students are struggling to survive in school, and we want to find a way to support them in our little way," he said.

He added that poverty should never be a reason for any Nigerian child to be shut out of education, and that ASUU would keep pushing for better government funding of universities.

UI: Full list of beneficiaries

The 11 recipients are: Olawale Esther Inioluwa, a 300-level Archaeology and Anthropology student (N200,000); Orji Cynthia Adaeze, a 300-level Political Science student (N200,000); Dosunmu Mazeedah Omobonike (N100,000); Oyeniyi Oluwaseyi, a 400-level student; Aanuoluwa Adeshewa Mary, a 400-level Physiotherapy student (N100,000); Ameenat Eniola of the Department of Economics (N100,000); and Olowode Afusat Temitayo (N50,000).

The four students sponsored by Professor Akanji are Ogundare Marvellous, Williams Happiness Patient of the Department of Psychology, Oladepo Peter Olamide of the Department of Microbiology, and Gbadegesin Daniel, a 400-level Banking and Finance student.

ASUU awards N1.1m scholarships to 11 University of Ibadan (UI) students.

Source: Original

After receiving her cheque, Olawale Esther Inioluwa stated that she had not anticipated the award.

"I was not even expecting it. What I will say to UI students is that they should make sure they take their academics very seriously because the number one thing we came to the university for is academics," she told journalists, including Legit.ng's correspondent.

Professor Akanji, who grew up as the son of a carpenter, said his own background drives his commitment to giving back. He pledged to keep supporting indigent students for as long as he is able, citing education as a force that can fundamentally change a young person's life.

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ASUU threatens nationwide protests

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ASUU resolved to embark on nationwide protests to press home its demands.

ASUU, in a communiqué, accused the federal government of foot-dragging on outstanding issues.

The organisation rejected a plan to conscript the union as a ‘guarantor’ of loans under the Tertiary Institutional Staff Support Fund scheme, recently introduced by President Tinubu’s administration.

Source: Legit.ng