Funke Akindele’s upcoming film, The Four , has recorded a major milestone ahead of its cinema debut, with tickets for its London premiere selling out

FilmOne Entertainment announced that the November 29 screening at the prestigious Odeon Luxe Leicester Square was fully booked

The London premiere came ahead of the film’s nationwide release in Nigeria on December 11.

Nollywood filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele has recorded another major milestone as her upcoming movie, The Four, prepares to make its London debut.

The film’s premiere, scheduled to hold at the iconic Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 29, has officially sold out.

FilmOne announces that Funke Akindele's The Four is sold out for its London premiere selling out. Photos: @funkeakindele/IG.

Source: Instagram

The Four sells out London premiere

The film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, announced the development on Thursday through its official Instagram account.

Thanking supporters, the company confirmed that tickets for the highly anticipated event were no longer available.

“We are officially sold out! You made this happen! The premiere of The Four at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square is officially sold out, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” the distributor wrote.

The actress had earlier shared news of the London premiere on her verified Instagram account.

Describing the event as a historic moment for Nigerian cinema, the filmmaker said Funke Akindele Network and FilmOne Entertainment are bringing the movie to the iconic London venue.

The London screening will take place before the film's nationwide cinema release in Nigeria on December 11.

Read the Instagram post by FilmOne announcing the feat here:

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's movie feat

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@harmieebea stated:

"Omg thank you God. God pls continue to crown Funke Akindele efforts she have put in so much effort in promoting this movie. Congratulations, my lafunky"

@mimi_exx shared:

"This one pass Pr fans ooo. Jenifans you too much odogwu fanbase"

olaboodei noted:

"Ticket price is totally different from regular. What a feat!!! I'm wowed"

Funke Akindele’s ‘The Four’ will be released in cinemas in Nigeria on December 11. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele/IG.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele reacts to Jenifa's Diary post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a throwback clip from Jenifa's Diary stirred fresh waves of nostalgia online, after Funke Akindele weighed in on a fan-shared video from the beloved comedy series.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Akindele quoted a fan's post featuring her iconic character Jenifa in a scene alongside Mr Willy Willy, a role brought to life by the late Alexx Ekubo.

In the clip, Jenifa was seen trying to get Mr. Willy Willy to entertain a romantic connection, which the fan found amusing enough to caption: "Ashewo Dey this jenifa eyes sha."

Source: Legit.ng