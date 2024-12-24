The University of Ibadan Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced the commencement of the 2024/2025 ASUU scholarship award for indigent students

Eligible students with a CGPA of 3.0 and above are encouraged to apply by submitting their applications in person to the ASUU-UI Secretariat at Mellanby Hall before noon on January 9, 2025

This initiative aims to support academically strong but financially disadvantaged students at the University of Ibadan

This announcement was made on December 18 through a memo signed by the branch chairman, Professor Akinwole Ayoola.

Students invited to apply for ASUU indigent scholarship award. Photo credit: ASUU/X

Source: Facebook

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be registered students of the University of Ibadan with a CGPA of 3.0 and above.

The application process involves submitting an application letter of not more than two pages, which must include the candidate's name, course and year of study, email, phone number, and state of origin.

Additionally, applicants must provide a photocopy of their current identity card, a letter from their current head of department with information on their CGPA for the preceding academic session, and two current passport photographs.

Completed applications are to be submitted in person to the ASUU-UI Secretariat at Mellanby Hall before noon on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

“ASUU Indigent Students Scholarship Award 2024/2025 Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Ibadan branch hereby invites applications for the year 2024/2025 ASUU indigent students scholarship award.

Criteria for Application

Applicant must be indigent.

Applicant must be a registered student of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

Applicant must have good academic performance (CGPA of 3.0 and above).

Mode of Application

Each applicant should submit an application letter, duly signed and not more than two pages, which must include the following:

Name of candidate

Course and year of study

Email and phone number

State of origin

The applicant's letter must be accompanied by the following:

A photocopy of the candidate's current identity card

A letter from the candidate's current Head of Department including current information on the candidate's CGPA for the preceding academic session

A copy of the candidate's registration form for the current session

Two (2) current passport photographs

“Submission

Duly completed application must be submitted (in person) to the ASUU-UI Secretariat, Mellanby Hall, University of Ibadan, before 12 noon on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Signed by Ayoola Akinwole Chairman”

