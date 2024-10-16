President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has inaugurated a 53-member committee on Tuesday, October 15

The minister of education, Professor Tahir Mamman, said the committee is to re-negotiate the 2009 agreement reached with ASUU and other staff unions in universities

He urged the committee to produce realistic, workable agreements that would holistically address the challenges facing the university system

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has taken steps to prevent the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from embarking on another nationwide strike.

The minister of education, Professor Tahir Mamman, inaugurated a 53-member committee chaired by former SGF and Pro-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Mahmud Yayale Ahmed.

The committee has three months to submit proposed draft agreements to the government. Photo credit: @DeeOneAyekooto

Source: Twitter

Mamman explained that the committee is to re-negotiate the 2009 agreement reached with ASUU and other staff unions in universities, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The professor of law said the committee has three months to submit proposed draft agreements to the government.

Mamman urged the committee to produce realistic, workable agreements that would holistically address the challenges facing the Nigerian University system.

The minister added that the agreement should also reposition the nation’s university system to effectively contribute to national development.

He disclosed that the immediate past leadership of the Renegotiation Committee, under Professor Nimi Briggs, produced a draft report.

According to the minister, the draft would serve as a springboard going forward to conclude the exercise.

Professor Mamman highlighted the committee’s Terms of Reference, stating that:

“The committee, which is expected to review the draft proposed agreements with the various university-based unions, has the following Terms of Reference: Liaise and consult with relevant stakeholders to guide the position of the Federal Government on the issues in the draft proposed FGN/University-based Unions Renegotiated Agreements.”

Looming strike: ASUU members convene nationwide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that ASUU initiated consultative meetings across the country to decide their response to the Nigerian government's unfulfilled demands.

Tensions are rising on Nigerian university campuses as ASUU members express frustration over the government's failure to address their concerns.

ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke criticized the government's lack of commitment to resolving the issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng