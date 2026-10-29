Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, chairman of MIMS Educational Resources Limited, spoke at a national development event in Lagos on October 24

Ogungbayi shared how mentoring a struggling secondary school student shaped his belief in the power of education and mentorship

The MIMS chairman also warned students against over-relying on artificial intelligence at the expense of their own critical thinking

Ogba, Lagos State - Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, the Board Chairman of MIMS Educational Resources Limited, has urged Nigerians to invest more in the education and development of young people, arguing that the country's future depends on how well it supports its youth today.

Ogungbayi made the remarks on Saturday, October 24, at the Nigeria Is Ours National Development Conversation and Book Presentation, held at the NIEE Resource Centre in Ogba, Lagos. The event was organised by journalist and author Ridwan Adeola Yusuf and centred on the theme "Reimagining Leadership, Citizenship and Security for National Development." The programme was attended by Legit.ng.

Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, MIMS chairman, speaks at the Nigeria Is Ours book presentation in Lagos on October 24, 2026.

Source: Original

Serving as chairman of the occasion, Ogungbayi said every Nigerian child deserved access to quality education regardless of background, and that empowering young people was one of the most effective ways to address the country's challenges.

"When you invest in one young Nigerian, you secure the future of the entire nation," he said.

Mentorship that changed a student's life

To illustrate his point, Ogungbayi recalled how he once supported a secondary school student whose family could not afford basic learning materials. The student had begun to lose confidence due to his difficult circumstances, but Ogungbayi said he provided mentorship and educational resources through MIMS Educational Resources Limited while encouraging the boy to believe in himself.

"Your background must not put your back on the ground," he told the student at the time.

The student eventually graduated, found employment and was present at the Lagos event as a volunteer. Ogungbayi said the experience confirmed his view that access to resources, encouragement and mentorship could genuinely transform a young person's life.

He also addressed students at the event directly, telling them not to wait until adulthood before contributing to national development.

"Do not wait till you are 40 to start building Nigeria. Start now," he said, adding that young Nigerians should see themselves as present ambassadors of hope, not just future leaders.

AI should support, not replace human intelligence

Ogungbayi touched on the role of artificial intelligence in education, describing it as a useful tool that could make learning faster and more efficient. However, he cautioned students against depending on it so heavily that they neglected their own reasoning and creativity.

He told Legit.ng on the sidelines of the event:

"We should use AI as a helper, not as a replacement for our own brain."

He stressed the importance of teaching young people to use AI responsibly while continuing to develop their ability to think critically and produce original work.

Ogungbayi also praised Yusuf for compiling the book 'Nigeria Is Ours: A Compendium of Public Interest Reporting,' which he described as covering issues including education, governance, healthcare, security, technology and civil liberties.

"In an era of sensationalism, he chose substance. In an era of noise, he chose facts," Ogungbayi said.

The event brought together educationists, students, public officials and other stakeholders to discuss leadership, citizenship, security and the responsibilities of ordinary Nigerians in building a better country.

Source: Legit.ng