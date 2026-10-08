South Korea's Justice Ministry announced plans to ease visa requirements for international students who meet Korean-language standards

The package introduces a gap-year visa track, simpler part-time work rules, and new routes to employment and long-term residence

The number of international students in South Korea has grown from about 200,000 in 2022 to roughly 350,000 as of August 2025

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

South Korea's Justice Ministry announced on October 7 that it plans to remove the requirement for international students to prove they have sufficient funds to cover tuition and living costs, provided those students meet set Korean-language standards.

The announcement is part of a broader reform package that also covers a new gap-year visa option, easier rules around part-time work, and clearer pathways for graduates seeking employment and permanent residence in the country.

South Korea plans new gap-year visa and simpler work rules for international students. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

As reported by Straitstimes, the acting Justice Minister Lee Jin-soo said international students are central to the country's immigration strategy.

"International students are a key talent for South Korea's immigration policy," he said. "We will provide greater opportunities for growth to students who have a genuine purpose for studying and the necessary capabilities, while responding firmly to cases in which the student visa system is abused."

Korean proficiency as the new benchmark

Under the proposed changes, students who attain Level 4 or higher on the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK), or who complete Level 4 of the Korea Immigration and Integration Programme, would be exempt from submitting separate proof of funds.

For those considered higher risk for overstaying or working without authorisation, a deposit system requiring study funds to be held in an account for a fixed period would be expanded.

A new gap-year visa track would allow eligible applicants to explore study and career options in South Korea before enrolling in a university programme.

Eligibility requirements for part-time work will focus more narrowly on Korean-language ability and academic results, with the language bar set at Level 3 of the Korea Immigration and Integration Programme.

Students who provide a part-time employment confirmation from their university would also be exempt from submitting further documentation.

New pathways from study to settlement

The ministry plans to restructure the D-10 job-seeking visa so that the length of permitted stay, ranging from one to three years, reflects a graduate's language ability and readiness for employment.

Science and engineering graduates who meet language and other requirements would be able to switch to E-7 work visas for roles in designated sectors such as manufacturing.

A new "K-Tech Master Visa" would create a dedicated route for graduates of specialised technical master's programmes, covering the transition from study through to long-term residence.

Measures within the ministry's authority are set to take effect in 2026, while proposals that involve other government bodies will go through additional interministerial discussions before being finalised.

The reforms follow roughly five months of consultations by a public-private body launched in April, drawing on expertise in higher education, education policy and immigration.

The ministry said the growing presence of international students, whose numbers rose from about 200,000 in 2022 to roughly 350,000 as of August 2025, has prompted a shift in focus from recruitment alone to supporting students throughout their studies, employment search and long-term settlement.

South Korea says international student numbers rose from about 200,000 in 2022 to roughly 350,000 by August 2025. Photo credit: Getty Image

Source: UGC

South Korea: 18 countries eligible for smart entry service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that South Korea's Ministry of Justice has announced it will expand automated immigration clearance from 4 to 18 eligible countries starting 1 December 2026.

The Smart Entry Service allows travellers aged 17 and above to skip traditional immigration queues upon arrival in South Korea.

The updated list includes countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, but no African nation made the cut.

Source: Legit.ng