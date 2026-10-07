The US Department of Homeland Security has proposed a $70,000 fee for each Nigerian and other international student joining the OPT work programme

The proposal could affect Nigerian and other foreign students who rely on OPT to gain work experience in the US after graduation

NAFSA's CEO warned the move would damage American innovation, while a former Biden official predicted legal challenges ahead

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Washington, USA - The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a $70,000 fee that universities would be required to pay for every international student enrolled in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme.

The move could significantly affect Nigerian and other foreign students seeking work experience in the country.

US proposes a $70,000 fee for universities with international students in the OPT programme. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Under OPT, eligible international students can work in roles related to their field of study during or after completing their degree.

Most graduates qualify for up to one year of work authorisation, while those in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields may receive an additional two years. The proposed fee would cover each student's initial application, with a $30,000 charge for any renewal, according to AP News.

DHS said the fee is meant to tackle what it considers fraud and abuse within the programme, which the department described as a "pipeline for cheap foreign labour."

US universities warn over student fee

American universities depend substantially on international students for tuition revenue, and many technology companies and businesses recruit OPT participants for technical roles. Fanta Aw, chief executive of NAFSA, an association representing international education, said the programme serves a practical purpose for both students and employers.

"Driving away the talents, perspectives, and aspirations of international students will only hurt American innovation, economic growth, workforce development, and global leadership," Aw said in a written statement.

Doug Rand, who served as a senior adviser at US Citizenship and Immigration Services during the Biden administration, drew a comparison with a $100,000 fee previously imposed on H-1B work visas. He argued that steep fees were not a workable solution.

"When we educate international students at our universities, and they want to work and apply their talents here after graduating, of course we should embrace them, not use an exorbitant fee as a pretext to send them packing," Rand said in an email.

Donald Trump administration proposes tighter immigration rules for international students in the US. Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Trump tightens rules for foreign students

The public has 60 days to submit comments on the proposal before DHS decides whether to finalise and enforce the rule. Higher education organisations and business groups are expected to mount legal challenges that could delay implementation, ABC7 San Francisco reported.

The OPT fee proposal sits within a wider effort by the Trump administration to tighten immigration rules for international students. Earlier actions included the termination of legal status for thousands of foreign students, some of whom were subsequently detained or deported.

A separate rule finalised this summer sought to cap international students' stay in the US at four years without federal approval to remain longer, though a federal court blocked that measure from taking effect in September after criticism from higher education leaders who said some degree programmes are designed to run longer than four years.

US announces new visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had announced new visa rules and listed reasons Nigerians might be denied visa applications.

In updated guidance published by the U.S. Department of State, the agency explained that every visa application is assessed individually under U.S. immigration laws, with consular officers making the final decision after reviewing an applicant's eligibility.

According to the Department of State, most applicants are required to attend an interview at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate, where a consular officer evaluates whether they qualify for the visa category they have applied for.

Source: Legit.ng