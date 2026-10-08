Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has outlined the requirements foreigners must meet to obtain an entertainer visa for the country

The visa covers several possible periods of stay, ranging from 15 days to a maximum of 3 years, depending on the applicant's circumstances

A Certificate of Eligibility is a key part of the process, though applicants can still apply without one under certain conditions

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published official guidelines detailing what foreign nationals need to apply for an entertainer visa, including the documents required and how long successful applicants are permitted to stay in the country.

The information, last updated on 17 March 2023, is available on the ministry's official website and sets out a straightforward but specific list of requirements for anyone seeking to work in Japan as an entertainer.

Japan explains period of stay and required documents for entertainer visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Period of stay for Japan's entertainers visa

Successful applicants may be granted one of five possible periods of stay: 3 years, 1 year, 6 months, 3 months, or 15 days. The duration granted will depend on the individual applicant's circumstances.

Documents required for Japan entertainer visa application

The ministry lists four core documents every applicant must submit. These are a valid passport, one completed visa application form, one recent photograph, and a Certificate of Eligibility. Nationals from Russia, CIS countries, or Georgia are required to submit two visa application forms and two photographs rather than one of each.

The Certificate of Eligibility (COE) is a document issued by a regional immigration authority operating under the Immigration Services Agency of Japan. It confirms that the foreign national meets the conditions required to land in Japan and that the activity stated in their application is genuine and falls within the categories recognised under Japan's Immigration Control Act. Applicants can present the original document, a copy, or a printed version of an electronic COE at the visa application counter.

Holding a COE makes the visa application process at a Japanese embassy or consulate smoother, and it also speeds up the landing examination at passport control on arrival. However, the ministry is clear that a COE does not guarantee that a visa will be issued.

Applicants who do not have a COE can still proceed with a visa application, but they should be prepared to submit a significantly larger volume of supporting documents. Processing times for applications made without a COE can also stretch to several months.

Depending on the applicant's nationality, additional documents beyond the standard list may be required. The ministry advises prospective applicants to check with the Japanese embassy or consulate in their home country for country-specific requirements. A proxy based in Japan is permitted to apply for a COE on behalf of the foreign national.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng