The Okeho Community donated seven branded shuttle buses to the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Okeho (FUNATO)

FUNATO Vice-Chancellor Olaniyi Jacob Babayemi announced the buses ahead of the new academic session expected to begin in late November 2026

The university is preparing to welcome at least 3,200 fresh students and says reliable transportation has become a pressing need on campus

Okeho, Oyo state - The Okeho Community has donated seven shuttle buses to the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Okeho (FUNATO) in Oyo state, ahead of a new academic session slated for late November 2026.

FUNATO Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olaniyi Jacob Babayemi, announced the donation on behalf of the Governing Council, management, staff and students of the university. He credited the gesture to the host community, led by Prof. Segun Gbadegesin, the Asiwaju of Okeho Land.

FUNATO Vice-Chancellor Prof. Olaniyi Jacob Babayemi announces the donation of seven shuttle buses ahead of the new academic session. Photo credit: Olaniyi Jacob Babayemi

Source: Facebook

FUNATO Shuttle Buses Ready to Operate

The seven buses have been painted in the university's colours and branded "FUNATO Shuttle." According to Babayemi, the vehicles will run organised transportation routes between the campus and surrounding areas, making daily commuting easier, safer and more convenient for students and staff.

"These buses will significantly ease the movement of our students and staff to and from the University, while contributing to a more convenient and conducive campus experience," Babayemi said.

The vice-chancellor described the donation as more than a logistical solution, calling it a sign of the host community's investment in the university's growth and welfare.

FUNATO Prepares for Over 3,200 New Students

FUNATO is currently preparing to admit no fewer than 3,200 fresh students in the coming academic session, and the university says the demand for a dependable transport system has grown alongside its expanding student population.

Babayemi said the Okeho Community's support comes at a critical moment in FUNATO's development, adding that the partnership between the institution and its host community remains a key driver of progress.

"The Okeho Community has once again demonstrated that the success of FUNATO is a shared responsibility and that the University and its host community can achieve much more when we work together," he said.

He specifically thanked Prof. Gbadegesin and the wider Okeho and Oke-Ogun community for their confidence in the university's vision, noting that the support would not be taken for granted.

JAMB Announces New Deadline for UTME Candidates

In other news, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given candidates with unresolved admission offers from 2021 to 2025 more time to act, moving the final deadline to Monday, November 30, 2026.

The board stated this through its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, directing affected candidates to log into the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) and take action on their outstanding offers before time runs out.

"Still have an outstanding admission offer from 2021–2025? This is your final call." "After 30 November, outstanding offers that have neither been accepted nor rejected will revert to “Not Admitted” on JAMB’s records. "Your admission status. Your action. Your deadline," the post reads.

Source: Legit.ng