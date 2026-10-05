The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced plans to establish a UTME centre in Ottawa, Canada, targeting a 2027 launch

The proposed centre aims to give Nigerians in Canada and North America easier access to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

JAMB Registrar Prof. Segun Aina discussed the plan during a visit to the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ottawa, Canada - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is working towards opening a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centre in Ottawa, Canada, with operations expected to begin in 2027.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Segun Aina, described the initiative as part of its broader effort to make the UTME more accessible to Nigerians living abroad.

JAMB eyes Ottawa UTME centre for Nigerians abroad. Photo credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

JAMB plans to open UTME Centre in Canada

The board said particularly those who wish to pursue tertiary education in Nigeria without returning home solely to sit the examination.

Aina raised the proposal during an official visit to the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa.

This was disclosed via JAB C handle @jamb_hq on Monday, October 5, 2026.

UTME access for Nigerians in North America

Under the plan, the Ottawa centre would serve eligible Nigerians not only in Canada but across other parts of North America, reducing the need for diaspora candidates to travel to Nigeria to write the examination.

JAMB said the move aims to strengthen ties between Nigerians in the diaspora and the Nigerian tertiary education system by removing a key barrier to participation.

The board framed the development as part of its commitment to expanding the reach of the UTME globally, creating what it described as more pathways for Nigerians abroad to connect with educational opportunities at home.

Mixed reactions on social media

The announcement drew varied responses online. @MartinsChuks07 welcomed the news, writing:

"Kudos if this is done."

Not everyone shared that enthusiasm. @_therealnenelb questioned the purpose of the centre, asking:

"I don't get it. They'll write JAMB in Canada for what aim? To come to Nigeria and school?"

Others used the announcement to highlight unresolved domestic issues. @sdremjay087 wrote:

"You should first consider people in Nigeria with name issues before departing to Canada for the centre inauguration. Our future was hung over you due to a name error, and we are still suffering."

UTME candidates can access support tickets online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released an explainer video showing candidates how to check complaints they already submitted on its support platform.

The examination body said candidates do not need to open a new ticket to follow up on an existing complaint.

UTME candidates must visit support.jamb.gov.ng and enter their registered email address and a ticket ID to retrieve their case.

Source: Legit.ng