Several House of Assembly candidates of the ADC from Zamfara, Plateau, Taraba and Jigawa states defected to the APC on Monday

The defectors visited APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda at the party secretariat in Abuja to announce their move

Yilwatda urged the new members to return to their wards and begin grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A group of House of Assembly candidates who contested under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from Zamfara, Plateau, Taraba, and Jigawa states have formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They declared their support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC welcomes ADC candidates from 4 states. Photo credit: APC/ADC

Source: Twitter

The defectors made the announcement on Monday during a visit to APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

Dr Princess Aslam Aliyu Gambiyar from Zamfara State, who led the delegation, said the group's decision to leave the ADC was driven by their confidence in Tinubu's administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

As reported by Vanguard, she added that they were ready to actively support the party's efforts towards the president's second term.

APC chairman welcomes defectors

As reported by The Nation, Yilwatda received the new members warmly and immediately tasked them with returning to their wards to begin grassroots work.

"We have young people who are joining us in the progressive fold. I am happy that you resigned and presented your resignation letters to your wards. The job now is to go back to your wards and start work," he said.

The APC chairman also took the opportunity to push back against opposition claims that the President Tinubu- led Federal Government had neglected Northern Nigeria.

He pointed to a range of road projects currently underway across the region by Tinubu's administration.

He cited the Abuja-Kano-Maiduguri corridor, Jos-Akwanga, Kwara-Niger, Sokoto-Kebbi, Laila-Sokoto, and Kano-Daura roads as evidence of the administration's commitment to the North.

Yilwatda defends fuel subsidy removal

On the economy, Yilwatda warned that reversing the removal of the fuel subsidy could cut funding for infrastructure and programmes such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Yilwatda assured the defectors that their contributions would be recognised within the APC, and said he would inform President Tinubu of their decision.

He also said he would recommend them to governors in their home states for involvement in mobilisation activities ahead of 2027.

The defections are the latest in a series of political realignments taking place across party lines as Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 general elections.

APC chairman welcomes ADC defectors, tells them to begin grassroots work ahead of 2027 Photo credit: Nentawe Yilwatda/APC

Source: Twitter

Former governorship candidate dumps ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Tonye Ibraye dumped the ADC on September 24, 2026, citing a prolonged leadership dispute threatening the party's 2027 election plans.

Ibraye warned that candidates produced under a contested ADC leadership risked having their nominations built on unstable legal ground.

The former Rivers governorship candidate said he would consult supporters across all 23 LGAs before deciding his next political move.

Source: Legit.ng