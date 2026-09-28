Pastor Korede Komaiya dedicated a special segment of his Sunday service to honour Bishop David Oyedepo on his 72nd birthday

The Presiding Pastor of The Master's Place International Church led thousands of worshippers in birthday chants and declarations for the cleric

Pastor Komaiya shared a clip of the celebration on Instagram, writing that honour is the key to blessings

Pastor Korede Komaiya, the Presiding Pastor of The Master's Place International Church, turned a regular Sunday worship service into a birthday tribute for one of Nigeria's most prominent church leaders.

On Sunday, September 27, 2026, the date Bishop David Oyedepo, founder and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), marked his 72nd birthday, Pastor Komaiya carved out a dedicated moment during the service to honour his spiritual father in front of a packed auditorium.

Pastor Korede Komaiya honours Bishop David Oyedepo with special birthday celebration at The Master's Place. Photo: koredekomaiya/davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

Standing at the altar, the pastor led thousands of congregants in coordinated birthday chants, songs, and spoken declarations addressed directly to Bishop David Oyedepo.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as the crowd responded in unison to each call from their leader.

Pastor Korede Komaiya's tribute to Bishop David Oyedepo

At the height of the tribute, Pastor Korede Komaiya addressed his congregation before delivering his personal message to the bishop directly.

"Papa, on behalf of The Master's Place Global, we love you, we cherish you, we appreciate you. It's a privilege for you to be our father. Happy birthday, Papa!" he said, before urging the auditorium to join him in one final burst of celebration.

The service also featured screen visuals highlighting memorable moments shared between the two church leaders, including instances of mentorship, fellowship, and joint ministry over the years.

These images drew emotional responses from the congregation, who chanted messages of appreciation for Bishop Oyedepo's decades of ministry leadership and contribution to faith-based development across Africa.

Pastor Korede Komaiya leads thousands of worshippers in birthday tribute to Bishop David Oyedepo. Photo: koredekomaiya/davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

Pastor Korede Komaiya shares the moment on Instagram

Later that same day, Pastor Korede Komaiya took to his Instagram page to share a clip from the service, extending the celebration to his online followers.

In his caption, he wrote:

"Myself and the entire Master's Place celebrated our father, Bishop David Oyedepo, in church today in honour of his 72nd birthday. Honor is the key to blessings. Happy birthday Papa @davidoyedepomin"

Bishop David Oyedepo remains one of the most widely recognised figures in African Christianity, celebrated by millions of followers, spiritual sons and daughters, and church leaders for his enduring influence in faith, education, and community development.

Watch Pastor Korede Komaiya and his church congregation celebrate Bishop David Oyedepo’s 72nd birthday in the Instagram video below:

Bishop Oyedepo receives Lagos APC governorship candidate Obafemi Hamzat at Canaanland

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat visited Bishop David Oyedepo at Living Faith Church Worldwide’s Canaanland headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, on September 22.

A video showed Hamzat and his entourage touring the Ark auditorium with the renowned cleric.

The visit came ahead of the 2027 Lagos governorship election, with Hamzat serving as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Source: Legit.ng