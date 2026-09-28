Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Pastor Korede Komaiya Celebrates Bishop David Oyedepo's 72nd Birthday in a Unique Way
Celebrities

Pastor Korede Komaiya Celebrates Bishop David Oyedepo's 72nd Birthday in a Unique Way

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Pastor Korede Komaiya dedicated a special segment of his Sunday service to honour Bishop David Oyedepo on his 72nd birthday
  • The Presiding Pastor of The Master's Place International Church led thousands of worshippers in birthday chants and declarations for the cleric
  • Pastor Komaiya shared a clip of the celebration on Instagram, writing that honour is the key to blessings

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Pastor Korede Komaiya, the Presiding Pastor of The Master's Place International Church, turned a regular Sunday worship service into a birthday tribute for one of Nigeria's most prominent church leaders.

On Sunday, September 27, 2026, the date Bishop David Oyedepo, founder and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), marked his 72nd birthday, Pastor Komaiya carved out a dedicated moment during the service to honour his spiritual father in front of a packed auditorium.

Pastor Korede Komaiya leads The Master's Place congregation in celebrating Bishop David Oyedepo's 72nd birthday
Pastor Korede Komaiya honours Bishop David Oyedepo with special birthday celebration at The Master's Place. Photo: koredekomaiya/davidoyedepomin
Source: Instagram

Standing at the altar, the pastor led thousands of congregants in coordinated birthday chants, songs, and spoken declarations addressed directly to Bishop David Oyedepo.

Read also

Catholic Priest calls out VDM over move against Apostle Arome, advises him to apologise

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as the crowd responded in unison to each call from their leader.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Pastor Korede Komaiya's tribute to Bishop David Oyedepo

At the height of the tribute, Pastor Korede Komaiya addressed his congregation before delivering his personal message to the bishop directly.

"Papa, on behalf of The Master's Place Global, we love you, we cherish you, we appreciate you. It's a privilege for you to be our father. Happy birthday, Papa!" he said, before urging the auditorium to join him in one final burst of celebration.

The service also featured screen visuals highlighting memorable moments shared between the two church leaders, including instances of mentorship, fellowship, and joint ministry over the years.

These images drew emotional responses from the congregation, who chanted messages of appreciation for Bishop Oyedepo's decades of ministry leadership and contribution to faith-based development across Africa.

Pastor Korede Komaiya joins The Master's Place worshippers to celebrate Bishop David Oyedepo at 72
Pastor Korede Komaiya leads thousands of worshippers in birthday tribute to Bishop David Oyedepo. Photo: koredekomaiya/davidoyedepomin
Source: Instagram

Pastor Korede Komaiya shares the moment on Instagram

Later that same day, Pastor Korede Komaiya took to his Instagram page to share a clip from the service, extending the celebration to his online followers.

Read also

Apostle Arome Osayi: 5 things you may not know about the Nigerian preacher

In his caption, he wrote:

"Myself and the entire Master's Place celebrated our father, Bishop David Oyedepo, in church today in honour of his 72nd birthday. Honor is the key to blessings. Happy birthday Papa @davidoyedepomin"

Bishop David Oyedepo remains one of the most widely recognised figures in African Christianity, celebrated by millions of followers, spiritual sons and daughters, and church leaders for his enduring influence in faith, education, and community development.

Watch Pastor Korede Komaiya and his church congregation celebrate Bishop David Oyedepo’s 72nd birthday in the Instagram video below:

Bishop Oyedepo receives Lagos APC governorship candidate Obafemi Hamzat at Canaanland

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat visited Bishop David Oyedepo at Living Faith Church Worldwide’s Canaanland headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, on September 22.

A video showed Hamzat and his entourage touring the Ark auditorium with the renowned cleric.

The visit came ahead of the 2027 Lagos governorship election, with Hamzat serving as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bishop David OyedepoBirthday wishes
Hot:
Good morning love letters Demetress bell Kalogeras sisters Richest musicians nigeria Ugly cartoon characters