Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Covenant University Issues Warning Over Fake Admissions, Names 4 Unaccepted Routes
Education

Covenant University Issues Warning Over Fake Admissions, Names 4 Unaccepted Routes

by  Nurudeen Lawal
2 min read
  • Covenant University's management issued an official disclaimer warning prospective students and parents about unauthorised admission channels
  • The university said it does not accept applications through Direct Entry, IJMB, JUPEB, or any Diploma programme
  • The warning came during Nigeria's 2026/2027 academic session admission period, when scam activity typically rises

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Sango Ota, Ogun State - Covenant University has warned prospective students, parents, and guardians not to seek or accept admission through Direct Entry, IJMB, JUPEB, or any Diploma programme, saying none of these routes is recognised by the institution.

The disclaimer was posted on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, via the university's official X account, @CUHEBRON. The statement came during the active admissions period for the 2026/2027 academic session for Nigerian universities, a time when fraudulent admission offers tend to circulate widely.

Covenant University admission 2026, Covenant University admission portal, Covenant University DE admission, Covenant University IJMB, Covenant University JUPEB, Covenant University Diploma admission, 2026/2027 university admission
Covenant University warns prospective students and parents against fake admission offers through unauthorised channels. Photo credit: @CUHEBRON
Source: Twitter

2026/2027 Admission: What Covenant University Said

The university said it has not authorised any individual or third party to offer admission on its behalf. The management urged members of the public to obtain admission information exclusively through official Covenant University and JAMB channels, and to verify any claims before acting on them.

Read also

Just in: NECO finally announces date for release of 2026 SSCE results

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

The post read in part:

"Covenant University does NOT accept or offer admission through Direct Entry (DE), IJMB, JUPEB, or any Diploma programme... Covenant University has not authorised any individual or third party to offer admission on its behalf. Please verify before you trust."

CU Admissions: How to Apply Through Official Channels

Prospective applicants can access verified admission information through the university's official website (http://covenantuniversity.edu.ng) or its dedicated admissions portal (http://admissions.covenantuniversity.edu.ng). The management did not specify any particular incident that prompted the warning but made clear that any admission offer made outside these platforms should be treated as fraudulent.

The caution is particularly relevant to candidates who scored high marks in the 2026 UTME and are currently navigating post-UTME screenings and admission processes across Nigerian universities.

JAMB Explains 4 CAPS Admission Statuses

Meanwhile, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has published a guide explaining what each of the four admission statuses on its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) means, after widespread confusion among 2026 candidates about their current standing in the admissions process.

Read also

Adeleke University shuts admission into 1 specific department for 2026/2027 session

JAMB used an image carousel to walk candidates through what each status indicates and what they should expect next.

The four statuses JAMB addressed are: Not Admitted, Admission in Progress, Proposed for Admission, and Recommended. According to the board, each status reflects a specific point in the admissions pipeline, from a candidate not yet being considered by any institution to one whose admission has been formally recommended for approval.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Nurudeen Lawal avatar

Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng. He previously worked at Lantern Books and Saraba Magazine. Lawal was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.

Tags:
JAMBOgun StateNigerian UniversitiesUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
Hot:
Apology message Turkey Theodore barrett Nigerian agricultural quarantine service Visa waiver programme