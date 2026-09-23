Covenant University's management issued an official disclaimer warning prospective students and parents about unauthorised admission channels

The university said it does not accept applications through Direct Entry, IJMB, JUPEB, or any Diploma programme

The warning came during Nigeria's 2026/2027 academic session admission period, when scam activity typically rises

Sango Ota, Ogun State - Covenant University has warned prospective students, parents, and guardians not to seek or accept admission through Direct Entry, IJMB, JUPEB, or any Diploma programme, saying none of these routes is recognised by the institution.

The disclaimer was posted on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, via the university's official X account, @CUHEBRON. The statement came during the active admissions period for the 2026/2027 academic session for Nigerian universities, a time when fraudulent admission offers tend to circulate widely.

Covenant University warns prospective students and parents against fake admission offers through unauthorised channels. Photo credit: @CUHEBRON

Source: Twitter

2026/2027 Admission: What Covenant University Said

The university said it has not authorised any individual or third party to offer admission on its behalf. The management urged members of the public to obtain admission information exclusively through official Covenant University and JAMB channels, and to verify any claims before acting on them.

The post read in part:

"Covenant University does NOT accept or offer admission through Direct Entry (DE), IJMB, JUPEB, or any Diploma programme... Covenant University has not authorised any individual or third party to offer admission on its behalf. Please verify before you trust."

CU Admissions: How to Apply Through Official Channels

Prospective applicants can access verified admission information through the university's official website (http://covenantuniversity.edu.ng) or its dedicated admissions portal (http://admissions.covenantuniversity.edu.ng). The management did not specify any particular incident that prompted the warning but made clear that any admission offer made outside these platforms should be treated as fraudulent.

The caution is particularly relevant to candidates who scored high marks in the 2026 UTME and are currently navigating post-UTME screenings and admission processes across Nigerian universities.

JAMB Explains 4 CAPS Admission Statuses

Meanwhile, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has published a guide explaining what each of the four admission statuses on its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) means, after widespread confusion among 2026 candidates about their current standing in the admissions process.

JAMB used an image carousel to walk candidates through what each status indicates and what they should expect next.

The four statuses JAMB addressed are: Not Admitted, Admission in Progress, Proposed for Admission, and Recommended. According to the board, each status reflects a specific point in the admissions pipeline, from a candidate not yet being considered by any institution to one whose admission has been formally recommended for approval.

Source: Legit.ng