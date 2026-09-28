Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni publicly shared how financial hardship pushed him to the edge in one of the most difficult periods of his life

The actor disclosed that a mystery benefactor stepped in multiple times to clear all his debts, calling the gesture an act of divine intervention

Mr Macaroni also thanked Don Jazzy, Victor Osimhen and his inner circle for standing by him through the trying period

Nigerian actor and comedian Debo Adebayo, known widely as Mr Macaroni, stirred deep emotion online after openly sharing the financial battles he endured in recent years and expressing heartfelt gratitude to those who pulled him through.

In a lengthy post shared on his Instagram page on Saturday, September 27, 2026, the content creator said he was overwhelmed after reading messages from people recounting acts of kindness he had shown them, many of which he had completely forgotten.

Mr Macaroni shares his financial struggles and expresses gratitude to Don Jazzy, Victor Osimhen and others. Photo: mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

Those messages prompted a wave of self-reflection.

How Mr Macaroni nearly gave up

Mr Macaroni admitted that he had spent too much time dwelling on what he lost rather than being thankful for surviving it.

He wrote that, because people assumed he was always financially comfortable, he rarely received help, and even borrowing money was something he always repaid with interest.

Yet circumstances pushed him to a place where he had to seek assistance from everyone he could think of, and he came close to giving up entirely.

The comedian disclosed that one unnamed individual intervened repeatedly to settle all his outstanding debts, a gesture so extraordinary that he described it as something only God could have orchestrated.

Although he stopped short of naming the person, respecting their wish for privacy, he offered his thanks both publicly and privately.

"I don't think any sane person would do what he did for me without God's intervention," he wrote in the post.

Mr Macaroni thanks Don Jazzy, Victor Osimhen and others

Beyond the mystery benefactor, Mr Macaroni also extended appreciation to Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy, saying his generosity had dated back to the actor's university days and had continued up to the present.

He equally thanked Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and Pastor Bolaji, as well as his close-knit circle he calls "Mr Macaroni & Friends" for never abandoning him.

Mr Macaroni closed his message on a note of peace:

"May the love in our hearts be forever greater than the hate in the world."

Check Mr Macaroni's Instagram post below:

Mr Macaroni's post drew warm responses from fellow celebrities

Don Jazzy himself replied with:

"🤍🐘".

Rapper Falz wrote:

"You're a special breed my guy ❤️❤️❤️ love you G"

Mercy Aigbe dropped a string of red heart emojis:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Comedian Cute Abiola left perhaps the most personal response, recalling a time Mr Macaroni came to his aid while he was detained in a Nigerian Navy cell, and even sent money to his family for upkeep.

"I can never forget you in my life. You came through for me with all your energy when I was in the Nigerian Navy cell, and you still went as far as sending money to my family for their upkeep. I will always appreciate and remember your kindness. Thank you so much. ❤️"

Kunle Afolayan also recalled a specific act of generosity, writing:

"You donated a table tennis table to kap village and bought me plenty of perfumes 🕺🏿🕺🏿🙏🏾"

Mr Macaroni speaks about his financial struggles while thanking Don Jazzy, Victor Osimhen and Pastor Bolaji Idowu. Photo: mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

Peter Fatomilola recalls Mr Macaroni’s surprise gift

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Peter Fatomilola recalled the surprise Mr Macaroni gave him after a movie set.

Fatomilola said Mr Macaroni gave him ₦200,000 for transportation after he had already received ₦50,000 for featuring in 2 scenes.

He later received ₦1 million for another movie appearance alongside Pete Edochie, while 2 children who accompanied him also got ₦100,000 and ₦50,000 respectively.

Source: Legit.ng