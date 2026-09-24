NECO released the 2026 SSCE results on Thursday, September 24, with over 1.37 million candidates who sat for the examination now able to check online

Nearly 59% of candidates scored at least five credits in English Language and Mathematics, according to the examination body

NECO Registrar Prof Dantani Wushishi linked a sharp drop in exam malpractice cases to the adoption of computer-based testing

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than nine years of experience covering education in Nigeria and across Africa.

Minna, Niger State - Candidates who sat for the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) can now access their results online, following the official release on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Out of the 1,378,048 candidates who registered for the examination, 1,371,992 eventually sat for it. NECO said 804,948 candidates, which is 58.67 per cent, earned at least five credits including English Language and Mathematics.

A larger group of 1,126,118 candidates, representing 84.70 per cent, obtained five credits and above regardless of whether English Language and Mathematics were included.

How to check the 2026 NECO SSCE result online using the official result-checking portal. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

How to check your 2026 NECO SSCE result

Candidates can follow these five steps to retrieve their results:

1. Visit the official portal

Open a browser and go to results.neco.gov.ng, which is the only authorised result-checking platform.

2. Select the examination details

Choose 2026 as the examination year, then pick the appropriate examination type, for example, SSCE Internal, based on what you sat for.

3. Enter your token

Input your NECO Result Checking Token in the field provided.

Candidates who do not yet have a token can buy one through the same portal by following the payment instructions available there.

4. Enter your registration number

Type in your NECO registration number carefully and review it before proceeding to avoid any errors.

5. View your result

Click "Check Result" and your 2026 NECO SSCE result will appear on screen if the details entered are correct.

Candidates whose results fail to load should confirm they selected the right examination year and type, and double-check that the registration number and token were entered without mistakes.

A stable internet connection is also necessary, so refreshing the page and trying again may help.

NECO advised candidates to use only the official portal and to avoid sharing their examination details with any unverified individuals or third-party websites.

View the tweet concerning the release of the NECO results below on X:

NECO 2026: Malpractice cases fall sharply

NECO also reported a significant decline in examination malpractice, with only 1,496 cases recorded in 2026, down from 3,878 in 2025.

The Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Wushishi, stated that the shift towards computer-based examinations was a contributing factor behind the drop.

Read more NECO news

NECO opens exam centre in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that NECO announced the establishment of a new SSCE centre in London, United Kingdom (UK), marking a milestone in its global expansion strategy aimed at providing credible assessment opportunities for Nigerians living abroad.

The new examination centre was unveiled during the Education Matters Conference UK.

Prof. Wushishi revealed that the initiative was developed in collaboration with Barnfield Education Limited.

Source: Legit.ng