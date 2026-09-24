A medical visa allows individuals to travel to Turkey specifically for healthcare treatment not available in their home country

Türkiye attracts medical tourists with modern hospitals, specialist doctors, and treatment costs lower than in many other countries

Applicants must confirm eligibility, choose a facility, and contact HealthTürkiye before paying fees and awaiting processing

A medical visa is a travel document issued to people who need to visit another country specifically to receive medical care. It is typically valid for a fixed period and is intended for individuals whose required treatment is not accessible at home or who need specialist care only available abroad.

Turkey has become one of the world's leading destinations for medical tourism, and several factors drive that reputation. The country's hospitals and clinics are equipped with modern technology, and its doctors and nurses are trained across a range of medical specialities.

Türkiye medical visa applicants gain access to affordable healthcare, specialist treatment, and modern hospitals across the country. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Why Türkiye draws medical tourists

Beyond the quality of care, the cost of treatment in Türkiye is generally lower than in comparable destinations, making it a practical option for patients seeking affordable procedures abroad.

Turkey's geography also works in its favour. The country is accessible from Africa, Europe, and Asia, supported by multiple international airports and a well-developed transport network. Those three factors combined, quality, affordability, and accessibility, explain why Türkiye continues to attract patients from across the globe.

How to apply for a Turkish medical visa

The application process follows several clear stages. First, the applicant must confirm eligibility, which requires a valid passport and documentation showing a medical condition that needs treatment in Türkiye. The condition can range from routine surgery to specialised procedures.

The next step is selecting a hospital or clinic. Türkiye hosts many accredited facilities, and prospective patients are advised to research their options carefully to find the one that matches their specific needs.

Applicants can also reach out to HealthTürkiye, the official platform managed by International Health Services Ltd. (USHAŞ), a subsidiary of the Turkish Ministry of Health. The platform helps international patients navigate the country's healthcare system and organise their medical travel.

Once a facility is chosen, the applicant pays the relevant visa fee, which varies based on the type of visa and the intended length of stay. Processing typically takes between one week and ten days, with the outcome communicated by email. After approval, the traveller books a flight and arranges accommodation, ensuring they carry their passport and visa documents at all times.

On arrival, the patient reports to the chosen medical facility, which provides all necessary instructions and information for the treatment ahead.

For full details on eligibility and the visa application process, applicants can contact the nearest Turkish embassy or consult the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs website on visa information for foreigners.

Patients use the Türkiye medical visa process to receive specialist healthcare that may not be available in their home country. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Turkey visa on arrival

Legit.ng earlier reported that Turkey continues to offer a visa-on-arrival option for eligible foreign nationals, allowing travellers from approved countries to obtain entry permission after landing instead of applying before departure.

Source: Legit.ng