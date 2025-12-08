Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, pledged to pay NECO fees for 148 inmates across four Anambra correctional centres

Inmates were at risk of being barred from the examinations over unpaid registration fees

Obi said education remained key to rehabilitation and successful reintegration into society

Former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has pledged to settle the National Examinations Council (NECO) registration fees for inmates.

The former Anambra governor specifically said he will settle the NECO fee for 148.

Obi made the pledge on Sunday, December 7, after receiving a delegation representing inmates from correctional facilities in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Aguata.

Inmates faced exclusion over unpaid examination fees

According to Obi, the inmates risked being barred from completing their examinations unless outstanding registration fees were paid within a stipulated timeframe, Guardian reported.

He explained that the representatives informed him that NECO had already approved the participation of the inmates in the examinations, on the condition that all fees were fully settled.

However, lack of funds meant that many of the inmates were uncertain about continuing the process beyond the initial stages of the examinations.

Figures presented to Obi showed that 50 inmates were registered in Awka, 36 in Onitsha, 25 in Nnewi and 37 in Aguata, bringing the total number of candidates to 148.

The NECO fee per student stands at ₦30,050, with an additional ₦2,000 for logistics. This puts the total cost of the intervention at ₦4,741,400.

Obi guarantees immediate payment of NECO fees

Obi said he had assured the delegation that he would personally guarantee the payment of the fees and mobilise support to ensure the funds were raised promptly.

“I will write to the representatives on Monday to guarantee that the fees will be paid so that the inmates can continue with their examinations,” he said.

He added that education remains one of the most powerful tools for rehabilitation and long-term social reintegration.

Obi: Foreign experience inspired renewed commitment

The former governor said his recent visit to California State University, Sacramento, further strengthened his commitment to inclusive education and rehabilitation.

During the visit, he observed programmes such as the Guidance Scholars Programme, which supports children from foster homes, and Project Rebound, which assists formerly incarcerated individuals to return to society through education.

Obi said these initiatives reinforced his belief that societies grow stronger when they offer genuine second chances to vulnerable groups.

Correctional centres should focus on reformation, says Obi

Obi also raised concerns about the broader state of inmate education across Nigeria, noting that access to learning opportunities within correctional centres remains limited in many parts of the country.

He argued that many individuals who end up in correctional facilities often do so due to limited access to quality education and economic opportunities, Vanguard reported.

According to him, correctional centres should function primarily as institutions of reformation rather than punishment, with education and skills acquisition at the centre of that mission.

“When individuals complete their terms, they must be equipped to contribute positively to themselves and to society. These young men deserve a real chance to turn their lives around and become productive members of the community," Obi said.

