Finland's immigration authority published a detailed breakdown of residence permits that grant foreigners full or limited work rights in the country

The Finnish government listed 9 specific permit types that allow holders to work without any restrictions on employer, field, or hours

A separate category covers permits with restricted work rights, where the permit's conditions determine what work a foreigner may legally do

Finland's immigration authority has laid out the exact types of residence permits that allow foreigners to work in the country without facing any limitations on their employment.

Published on the official website of the Finnish Immigration Service, the guidance draws a clear line between two categories of workers: those with an unrestricted right to work and those whose work is subject to conditions tied to the terms of their permit.

Finland lists 9 permit types that allow foreigners work without restriction. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Permits that grant full work rights in Finland

According to the Finnish Immigration Service, holders of the following permits can work without restrictions.

Permanent residence permit A long-term resident’s EU residence permit issued to a third-country national by Finland Continuous residence permit: This includes a residence permit for an entrepreneur, a start-up entrepreneur, based on a degree completed in Finland, based on research completed in Finland, residence permit based on remigration, and residence permit on compassionate grounds Residence permit based on family ties Residence permit based on temporary protection or other humanitarian immigration Residence permit for a victim of human traffiking Residence permit issued because you cannot be removed from Finland Residence permit for a researcher (under national legislation or pursuant to EU Directive) Residence permit to look for work.

The permit to look for work rounds out the full list of 9 permit types.

Finland: What restricted work rights mean for permit holders

For those whose permits fall outside the unrestricted category, the conditions attached to their residence permit govern how much they can work, which sector they may enter, and even which employer they are allowed to work for. In certain roles, the permitted work period is capped at a fixed duration.

The Finnish Immigration Service notes that once a foreigner's working hours or duration exceed the limit set for their permit type, they are required to apply for a separate residence permit for an employed person. This ensures that workers whose circumstances change are properly documented under the correct permit category.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng