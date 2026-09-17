Tinubu, Obi, or Atiku? Cleric Prophesies Candidate to Win 2027 Election, "Spiritual"
- Prophet Godwin Ikuru of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry made a prophecy about the potential outcome of Nigeria's 2027 presidential election
- The cleric described his message as "spiritual" and addressed it directly to opposition parties ahead of the vote
- Nigeria's 2027 presidential race is shaping up as a contest between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Asaba, Delta State - Prophet Godwin Ikuru, founder of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, has declared that President Bola Tinubu will retain the presidency after the 2027 general elections.
Ikuru warned opposition parties against wasting resources on a contest he says they cannot win.
Ikuru prophesies Tinubu's victory
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) senatorial candidate for Delta Central in the 2027 elections shared his position recently in a post on his Facebook page, seen by Legit.ng. He described his prediction as "spiritual", saying:
"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR will win the election in 2027. Other parties in Nigeria, don't throw your money away. Nigerians need food."
Ikuru's 'prophecy' can be read below via Facebook:
2027 presidential election race taking shape
The 2027 presidential election is expected to be a three-way contest. President Tinubu is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar is running on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Peter Obi was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, having resigned from the ADC.
Since coming to power in May 2023, Tinubu's administration has pushed through sweeping economic reforms, most notably ending the fuel subsidy and allowing the naira to float freely. A recent World Bank report noted that Nigeria recorded its highest economic growth in a decade under these policies.
Nigeria’s rising costs shape 2027 politics
Despite the reported growth, many Nigerians continue to bear the burden of rising costs. Food, housing, and transportation have become harder to afford for millions of households, and insecurity remains a concern across several parts of the country. Some Nigerians have directed their frustration at the president, while others have accused political actors of exploiting the situation for electoral gain, arguing that such moves weaken collective efforts to stabilise the country.
With a few months to the presidential election, opposition parties are banking on these pressures to build support, though analysts note that their chances remain far from certain.
Osasogie shares vision on 'election outcome'
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Emmanuel Osasogie of the Centre for the Word, Prayers, Healing, Deliverance, and Total Salvation, Lagos, prophesied that the APC will win the 2027 presidential election.
Osasogie made the revelation in a video shared on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng, claiming that God revealed several things to him during an alleged spiritual encounter.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.