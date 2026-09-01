Goodness Donye, a final-year medical student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has publicly addressed Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola in a heartfelt open letter on X

The aspiring cardiothoracic surgeon cited his record of 9 A1s in WASSCE, top rankings in medical school, and authoring anatomy literature before completing his MBBS

Donye made a single, specific request of the billionaire businessman, drawing widespread attention and support from classmates and followers online

Goodness Donye, a final-year medical student at the University of Lagos and aspiring cardiothoracic surgeon, has sparked conversation online after publicly addressing Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola in a widely shared open letter posted to X on August 31.

In the post, Donye introduced himself not just as a student but as someone who has quietly built an exceptional academic record.

A final-year medical student at UNILAG has written an open letter to billionaire businessman Femi Otedola. Photo Credit: @donye_goodness, Forbes

Source: Twitter

He cited scoring 9 A1s in his WASSCE, consistently ranking among the top students in his medical school cohort, and completing an anatomical publication before finishing his MBBS degree.

For the aspiring surgeon, excellence has been a consistent standard rather than a one-off achievement.

UNILAG finalist's heartfelt request to Femi Otedola

The letter was not a request for money or a scholarship. Donye asked for something far less tangible: access to Otedola's thinking.

The young medical student told the billionaire chairman of First HoldCo Plc that he is deeply interested in how high-achieving individuals handle pressure, sustain mental stamina, make critical decisions, and maintain exceptional performance over the long term.

Drawing a parallel between the boardroom and the operating theatre, Donye argued that elite surgery and high-stakes business share the same core demands: discipline, composure, calculated risk, and mastery refined over many years. It is that overlap, he wrote, that drives his admiration for Otedola's career.

The letter closed with a direct but humble appeal, with Donye describing himself as a devoted admirer hoping to one day become a mentee.

Read the open letter that got people talking below:

Classmates and followers rally behind UNILAG finalist

The post drew support from peers and strangers alike, with many voicing admiration for his achievements and backing his appeal to the billionaire.

@Gidos1st said:

"Sir @realFemiOtedola I'm his classmate and I can genuinely vouch for the passion and intentionality he puts into everything he does. Please consider giving him this opportunity, sir. It would mean a lot to him."

@chuksazujr said:

"Do we all have 24hrs in a day? Authoring an Anatomy textbook while in medical school is just mind [expletive]. Hopefully I can read that book sometime. Good luck!"

@chikaehiemere said:

"I support this! All the best with your journey Donyé! Ever in Toronto please let me know!"

At the time of writing, Femi Otedola had not publicly responded to the letter, though the post continued to gain huge traction on the social media platform.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Femi Otedola had increased his stake in First HoldCo Plc after buying 549.5 million shares worth about N43.41 billion.

Femi Otedola's inspiring story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the story of how Femi Otedola went from an academic failure to a business magnate.

Otedola described how he began his studies at the University of Lagos Staff School in 1968 in his recently published 286-page biography, Making It Big.

The oil tycoon disclosed that his school years were marked by consistently poor performance.

Source: Legit.ng